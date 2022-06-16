DraftKings promo code for NBA Finals Game 6 slams down bet $5, get $150 bonus

The NBA Finals could be over on Thursday night, which means it’s now or never with this DraftKings promo code. The Golden State Warriors have a chance to bury the Boston Celtics on their home floor, but we all know to expect the unexpected in this series.

The latest DraftKings promo code is raising the stakes with a 30-1 guaranteed payout. New players who sign up, make a deposit of $5, and place a $5 wager on the NBA Finals will automatically win $150 in bonus cash. This is the easiest way to secure a win on Warriors-Celtics Game 6.

Steph Curry can win his first NBA Finals MVP if the Warriors can finish things off in Game 6. If not, it’s onto Game 7 back at the Chase Center. The Celtics might be inexperienced in NBA Finals, but they haven’t backed down to the Warriors. Here’s a deep dive into this DraftKings promo code and how basketball fans can take advantage of it.

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can bet $5 on the NBA Finals to win $150 in bonus cash automatically. Click here to get started.

Bet $5, Win $150 With This DraftKings Promo Code

This is a simple, straightforward offer for basketball fans. Bet $5 on either team in the NBA Finals and win $150 in bonus cash. That’s all there is to it with this DraftKings promo code. Remember, the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on this bonus.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that this bonus will be distributed to winners as six $25 free bets. These freebies will be valid for up to one week and they can be used on any available market, including the NHL, MLB, and a potential Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Promo Code Provides Other Ways to Win

This $150 instant bonus is just the start for players on DraftKings Sportsbook. There is always a steady stream of boosts, bonuses, and specials. Check out the promotions page for the latest offers.

One of our favorites is the NBA Stepped Up Same Game Parlay. For each leg added to the parlay, a profit boost is also tacked onto it. This means players can win up to $5,000 in max winnings. That’s a massive opportunity for new and existing users alike.

Downloading the App

For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the easy-to-use app. While players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, the app is the easiest way to place bets. Follow these steps to get in on the action today:

Click here to automatically trigger this promo code.

to automatically trigger this promo code. After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create an account.

Make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android mobile device.

Bet $5 on the NBA Finals to automatically secure this $150 bonus.

This DraftKings promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. All players must be 21 years of age to participate with online sportsbooks.

