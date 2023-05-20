DraftKings promo code: Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 offer locks in $150 bonus

The Lakers are returning home with everything on the line, but bettors won’t need to sweat out Game 3 when it comes to this DraftKings promo code offer. Although guarantees are rare in sports betting, this promo delivers.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New bettors can activate this DraftKings promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Sign up and place a $5+ wager on Lakers vs. Nuggets to win these bonus bets instantly.

The Western Conference Finals have been all about the Nuggets so far. Although the Lakers have looked good at times, they are staring at a two-game deficit. Nikola Jokic has been dominant throughout the NBA Playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable brands in the industry and that doesn’t happen by accident. For a deeper dive into the details behind this offer, refer to the information below.

Click this link to automatically access this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets on Lakers vs. Nuggets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $150 Bonus for Lakers vs. Nuggets

This DraftKings promo is one of the best offers on the market right now. For one, bettors who take advantage of this promotion won’t need to sweat out their first bet. Instead, sit back and enjoy Game 3 between the Lakers and Nuggets.

By signing up and placing a $5+ wager on either team, bettors are guaranteeing themselves $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets are applicable to the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, golf, tennis, and more.

This DraftKings promo is currently available to first-time depositors in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo is a breeze. For a full breakdown of the sign-up process, refer to this detailed breakdown:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. Bettors can bypass the need for a promo code by clicking on any of the links on this page.

to automatically activate this offer. Bettors can bypass the need for a promo code by clicking on any of the links on this page. Set up a new user profile by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on the Lakers or Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Win $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA Playoffs

While we recommend taking advantage of this new promo first and foremost, there are other ways to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the promos page for the latest offers, including boosts, no sweat same game parlays, and more. Same game parlays are always a popular way to bet on the NBA. The stakes are even higher in every game during the NBA Playoffs. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on Lakers-Nuggets, Celtics-Heat, and the eventual NBA Finals.

Click this link to automatically access this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets on Lakers vs. Nuggets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.