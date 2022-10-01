Draftkings promo code welcomes October with crazy football odds

The latest DraftKings promo code is arriving just in time for NFL Week 4. Bettors can turn any team into a massive underdog with this new promo. With all the NFL matchups on the board this weekend, it’s a perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code will claim a 40-1 moneyline odds boost for any NFL game. Register an account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any NFL team. If they win, you win $200 in bonus cash.

This week is full of intriguing matchups. Any team can turn into a massive underdog with this special offer. The Green Bay Packers are heavily favored to beat the New England Patriots this weekend. That means plenty of new users will be using this DraftKings promo on the Packers.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code and secure a one-time 40-1 odds boost. From there, bet $5 on any NFL team in Week 4 to win $200 in bonus cash.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200

Seeing an NFL team as a 40-1 underdog is almost unheard of, but that’s exactly what this DraftKings promo code is delivering. After signing up and making an initial deposit, choose any NFL team this week. Place a $5 wager with 40-1 odds and if they win, you win $200 in bonus cash.

Of course, picking a winner in the NFL is half the battle. But it’s not impossible. The Packers are -450 on the moneyline, but new bettors can use this odds boost to flip those odds to +4000.

Winners will receive eight $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week. These bonus bets can be used on NFL Week 4, college football, MLB, and more. This DraftKings promo is available to first-time depositors in select states (NY, NJ, CT, PA, AZ, CO, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, and WY).

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code

New players can sign up and redeem this DraftKings promo code in a matter of minutes. Follow the outline below to claim this 40-1 NFL odds boost:

Click here to start the registration process. Input basic identifying information to create an account.

to start the registration process. Input basic identifying information to create an account. Using any of the available banking methods, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for this bonus.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline to win $200 in bonus cash.

We also recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for the most convenience. The easy-to-use app can be downloaded to any iOS or Android device directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Betting NFL Week 4

Betting on the NFL is never easy, but a big-time odds boost like this can help shift the odds. However, after locking in this bet, there are plenty of other ways to bet on NFL Week 4. Player props are one of the most popular ways for NFL fans to get in on the action. Not to mention, these player props can be combined to create high-potential same game parlays.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code and secure a one-time 40-1 odds boost. From there, bet $5 on any NFL team in Week 4 to win $200 in bonus cash.