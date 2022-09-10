DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 instant CFB, UFC 279, NFL bonus

Before the NFL resumes Week 1 play on Sunday, bettors can activate our DraftKings promo code to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus. Players can turn a $5 bet on any NFL Week 1, college football, or UFC 279 market into a $200 bonus win or lose.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

When it comes to guaranteed bonuses, DraftKings Sportsbook is the absolute leader in the legal online sports betting industry. Players won’t even need to enter our DraftKings promo code to get this $200 bonus, as our links will apply it automatically at sign-up.

One huge thing to keep in mind about this DraftKings promo is that the bonus will convey regardless of your $5 wager’s outcome. That means even if your bet loses, you will still earn $200 to use on other games and leagues.

Click here to unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 offer with our DraftKings promo code.

Bet $5, Get $200 with This DraftKings Promo Code

One great thing for bettors is that this weekend features a ton of sports games and events. Whether players want to throw down money on college football, the NFL, or UFC 279, DraftKings Sportsbook’s promo allows users to wager on it all. Since the $200 bonus is guaranteed, players can also take a big swing with their $5 bet. That means a bettor could back a huge underdog to win or place a wager on a player prop with long odds. Doing so could return a sizable profit.

For example, a player could wager $5 on Kevin Holland to beat Khamzat Chimaev. Holland is a +420 moneyline underdog, which means a winning $5 bet would return a $21 profit. As soon as you place the bet, the $200 in bonus money will convey, allowing you to wager on college football, NFL Week 1, and UFC 279 markets.

Register Today with Our DraftKings Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes for prospective bettors to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus. Follow these steps to get in on the action today:

Click here to register with our DraftKings promo code.

to register with our DraftKings promo code. Provide the necessary information to establish an account.

Choose a deposit method that works for you.

Add $5 or more to your account.

Wager $5+ on any game or player prop.

DraftKings Sportsbook will issue $200 in free bets for you to use on other games. These free bets will be eligible for use on this weekend’s college football, NFL, UFC 279, MLB markets and more.

More Incredible Offers

Given the excitement surrounding the first Sunday of the NFL season, DraftKings Sportsbook has met the moment with two tremendous offers. The first is an early moneyline payout promo that bettors can opt-into. This promo will pay out a qualifying moneyline bet as long as the player’s selected team takes a lead of ten points or more in their game. This will even convey if the team ultimately loses the game.

There is also a promo built around the app’s same game parlay functionality. Bettors can snag a profit boost of up to 100% when they build a qualifying same game parlay wager on any NFL Week 1 game. This is yet another way to earn value with the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bet $5, Get $200 instantly with our DraftKings promo code when you click here.