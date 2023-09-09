DraftKings promos for NFL Week 1 headlined by $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Activate the latest DraftKings promo offer to bet on NFL Week 1 games. An instant bonus is available to new customers who unlock this offer by signing up through our links. Kentucky sports fans can pre-register here to secure bonus bets to use when the app launches.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY $200 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Place a $5 wager on any game after signing up with this outstanding DraftKings promo. New users will be sent $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL games.

DraftKings is easily one of the top options for NFL bettors. It provides more promotions and rewards for customers than most other betting apps. For example, you can use a no-sweat bet on Sunday and Monday after signing up with this welcome offer.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo and place your first $5 wager on an NFL game. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll gain $200 in bonus bets.

Best DraftKings Promo for NFL Week 1

Finally, we have a packed Sunday of NFL games to bet on. Matchups include the Bengals vs. Browns, Titans vs. Saints, 49ers vs. Steelers, Eagles vs. Patriots, and Dolphins vs. Chargers. This will lead us up to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants.

No team has won the NFC East in back-to-back years since 2004, which is great news for the Cowboys and Giants. This is the second year for Head Coach Brian Daboll in New York. Giants fans would love a big year for Saquon Barkley. You can bet on his rushing props on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in this matchup. Week 1 ends with Aaron Rodgers making his debut as a Jet, but they are the underdog against the Bills.

DraftKings Promo: Claim $200 Bonus for NFL Games

Follow our guide to claim the best welcome bonus on DraftKings for the beginning of the NFL season. All new customers in eligible states can secure these bonus bets.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo and complete registration to confirm your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android device. Make a deposit of $5 or more using an accepted payment method, such as online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 bet on an NFL game.

The result of your bet doesn’t matter. DraftKings will send you a $200 bonus, which will be (8) $25 bonus bets.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

You can go ahead and place a bet on who you think will win the Super Bowl. Right now, the Chiefs are favored to win again this year.

Kansas City Chiefs: +600

Philadelphia Eagles: +650

Buffalo Bills: +900

San Francisco 49ers: +1000

Cincinnati Bengals: +1100

Dallas Cowboys: +1400

New York Jets: +1600

Baltimore Ravens: +1800

Detroit Lions: +2200

Los Angeles Chargers: +2500

Miami Dolphins: +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3000

New Orleans Saints: +3000

Cleveland Browns: +3000

There are also odds for division winners, player awards, and total wins. To go along with tons of betting options, you can compete for prizes by playing in free-to-play games for the NFL and other sports. Your level in Dynasty Rewards will determine the prizes you can win.

Click here to unlock the best FanDuel promo offer to start the NFL season. Claim $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket by placing a $5 wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.