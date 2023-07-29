DraftKings UFC 291 promo code: Poirier-Gaethje offer scores bet $5, get $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

DraftKings has stepped up its welcome offer for UFC 291, allowing new customers to activate our exclusive DraftKings UFC 291 promo code links for a must-have “Bet $5, Get $150” offer.

Bet $5 on Poirier vs. Gaethje after enabling our DraftKings UFC 291 promo code links tonight. Your first $5 bet on UFC 291 will trigger an instant $150 payout in bonus bets.

The MMA world has gathered in Salt Lake City for UFC 291. Eleven fights are on the card, including a lightweight rematch between former interim champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Poirier and Gaethje are the second- and third-ranked UFC lightweights more than five years after their showdown in Arizona that ended with a Poirier TKO victory in the fourth round. Now, first-time DraftKings customers can bet $5 on the sequel or on another UFC 291 bout to secure $150 in bonus bets on the spot.

Activate our exclusive DraftKings UFC 291 promo code links here and score a "Bet $5, Get $150" welcome offer for tonight's Poirier-Gaethje fight.

DraftKings UFC 291 Promo Code: Poirier-Gaethje Bettors Get 30-to-1 Payout with $5 Bet

There’s a reason DraftKings Sportsbook is the UFC’s official sports betting partner. The site has endless props for each fight, especially the Poirier-Gaethje headliner. And now, new users who register through this post will secure a “Bet $5, Get $150” offer that makes every player an instant winner.

After creating your DraftKings account with our promo links, put a $5+ cash bet on the UFC 291 betting market. Your qualifying stake could be on a Poirier-Gaethje moneyline or a “Method of Victory” from one of the preliminary fights. DraftKings will add $150 in bonus bets to your account seconds later, meaning you won’t have to wait all night for your bonus. This way, you can place pre-match and live wagers on all the action, including the late-night Poirier-Gaethje showdown.

DraftKings UFC 291 Promo Code Instructions

Considering UFC 291 starts tonight, prospective players have a short window to obtain this welcome offer. Follow our step-by-step guide below to lock in the “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings UFC 291 promo code links, enabling the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer on your behalf.

Fill out the required fields, including name and date of birth.

Deposit cash using one of DraftKings’ accepted banking methods.

Place at least $5 on Poirier vs. Gaethje or another UFC 291 fight.

Receive $150 in bonus bets immediately after your first wager. DraftKings still rewards winning bettors with their deserved cash payout.

Score 50% Poirier-Gaethje SGP Boost

It wouldn’t be a UFC fight night without DraftKings going all-out with exclusive promotions. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to explore the site’s UFC 291 promotions and odds boosts.

One of the in-app promos unlocks a 50% profit boost for a UFC 291 Same Game Parlay. Construct a parlay with several props from one fight (i.e., Poirier vs. Gaethje), and DraftKings will raise the odds by 50%. In addition, a UFC 291 parlay with legs from multiple fights qualifies for the “Stepped Up Parlay” offer, which unlocks a profit boost as high as 100%.

Click here to lock in the latest "Bet $5, Get $150" DraftKings UFC 289 promo code offer for Poirier vs. Gaethje.

