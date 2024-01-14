Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2023 Wild Card: How to watch, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

What has happened to the Philadelphia Eagles and can they right the ship to salvage a playoff run?

The final game of the NFL’s 2024 Super Wild Card Weekend features Nick Sirianni’s slumping side, who visits the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a 9-8 team that did just enough to clinch its spot in the playoffs by defeating the worst team in football, the Carolina Panthers, 9-0 in Week 18.

Considering the shape of these two teams, this doesn’t provide the promise of an instant classic. However, the unpredictability of the playoffs and the nosedive of the Eagles has all the makings of a scintillating night down in Tampa.

Eagles (11-6) vs. Buccaneers (9-8) NFC Wild Card: How to watch

Date: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Streaming: ESPN/ESPN+

The Eagles are in an absolute free-fall heading into the playoffs.

After starting the season 10-1, they lost five of their final six games which included defeats at the hands of NFC minnows like the Arizona Cardinals and, with the NFC East still up for grabs in Week 18, the New York Giants in a 27-10 embarrassment.

The loss at MetLife Stadium also saw the Eagles lose top receiver and one of their captains, AJ Brown, to a knee injury.

While Philadelphia’s offense was already looking pedestrian having been held to fewer than 20 points in four of their final six games, their defense has been mystifyingly inept. Over this six-game swoon, they’ve allowed an average of 30.3 points per game.

They’ll face a Buccaneers offense that might not have their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield under center. The veteran passer in his first year with the Bucs is dealing with ribs and an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Monday night.

While hampered by those injuries, the Tampa Bay offense has been a non-factor, scoring a combined 22 points over their last two games.

It’s their defense, however, which should keep them competitive. The Buccaneers have allowed the seventh-fewest points in the NFL this season and have been on an impressive run as of late, yielding an average of 16.3 points per game across their final six matchups of the campaign.

That’s a significant test for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a dislocated finger suffered in that loss against the Giants and didn’t start throwing a football until Friday.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2024 NFC Wild Card odds

Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Over/Under : 43

: 43 Eagles Moneyline: -148

-148 Buccaneers Moneyline: +124

Odds Courtesy of Draftkings. For more, click here.