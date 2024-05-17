How to bet the Preakness: Get $1.1k bonus from TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DRF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s time for horse racing fans to explore how to bet the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. The second leg of the Triple Crown is set for Pimlico Race Course. We have special offers that new customers can use on FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and DRF Bets.

There is a day full of racing in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mystik Dan will be going for the Triple Crown after barely winning the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. There are some tough competitors in the field, but it isn’t nearly as packed as the Kentucky Derby.

How to Bet the Preakness Stakes – Horses in the Field

With Muth scratching from the race, Mystik Dan will now bet the favorite in the Preakness Stakes. Here are all of the horses in the field, followed by the trainer and jockey.

Mugatu (20-1) Jeff Engle, Joe Bravo Uncle Heavy (20-1) Butch Reid Jr., Irad Ortiz Jr. Catching Freedom (6-1), Brad Cox, Flavien Prat Muth (SCR) Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez Mystik Dan (5-2) Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr. Seize the Gray (15-1) D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres Just Steel (15-1) D. Wayne Lukas, Joel Rosario Tuscan Gold (8-1) Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione Imagination (6-1) Bob Baffert, Frankie Dettori

Signing Up on TwinSpires, DRF Bets & FanDuel Racing

Handicapping Tools & Ways to Bet the Preakness Stakes

Handicappers wanting to know how to bet the Preakness Stakes can find a variety of tools on these apps, such as past performances and expert picks. Here are all of the different types of straight wagers you can make on the race.

Win: Betting on a horse to finish 1st.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish at least 2nd.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish at least 3rd.

Across the Board: Making all three of the above wagers at the same time.

There are also exotic options on these racebook apps. The following wagers are the best ways to bet the Preakness Stakes for a big payday.