Edwin Diaz update: Mets star closer starting ‘pitching-relative actions,’ possibility of ’23 return being discussed

QUEENS — New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz began partaking in “pitching-relative actions,” at Citi Field on Wednesday, according to his manager, Buck Showalter.

“He’s at the stage now where he’s stepping up a few things that are more baseball-related as far as pitching as opposed to just going through the rehab,” Showalter said. “He’s starting to do some pitching-relative actions… Today was a good step for him. Let’s put it that way.”

Showalter added that he’s likely on “double-secret probation,” in terms of divulging the specifics of that work — whether or not it came on a mound or the length at which he was potentially throwing.

The star reliever is continuing to work his way back from a torn patellar tendon in his knee suffered back in March that required surgery and has kept him out for the entire 2023 season. While the injury and recovery were originally slated to sideline him for the entire season, the 29-year-old right-hander has maintained throughout the rehab process that he would be back before the end of the year.

With it has come the hitting or exceeding of every benchmark that has dotted his recovery trail to the point that five months into the process, there is still a very real possibility that Diaz will make his way back to the mound before the season ends.

“Edwin’s had a great rehab,” Showalter added. “He actually looks more fit, cut… He’s doing well and making all the progress that we hoped and meeting every benchmark… He’s done his homework on his injury.”

Of course, the question of getting him on the mound this season if he’s ready remains something that the organization is weighing with the team already out of contention for a playoff spot.

“That’s a discussion that is going on now because he might make it or might not,” Showalter said. “We’re not going to push it. I don’t think we’re there yet. He’s not close to the decision we need to make but at some point, I’m hoping there’s that discussion to get more serious.”

