With two Super Bowl rings, multiple Pro Bowl appearances, and induction into the NFL Hall of Fame on the way, Eli Manning has seemingly done it all. But Manning’s contributions go far beyond the football field.

On Jan. 23, Manning joined Guiding Eyes for the Blind president and CEO Thomas Panek and his guide dog, Ten, named after Manning’s number with the Giants to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Ten and Panek’s partnership.

“We are a charity that provides guide dogs to people that suffer from vision loss for no cost,” Panek said. “It is a really special program of people coming together to do good.”

Founded in 1956, Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to those suffering from vision loss. According to its official website, the non-profit organization provides over 100 dogs annually to visually impaired people in the United States and beyond. Guiding Eyes also has 1,700 volunteers who work with the dogs to prepare them for assignments.

While also being one of the organization’s biggest supporters, Manning is also one of the company’s largest donors, having donated between $50,000 and $99,999 during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the company’s website.

Manning has been a large supporter of Guiding Eyes for the Blind since 2006 and has been part of the Guiding Eyes board since he retired in 2020. It was an old friend who made the connection between Manning and the charity.

“It was because Pat Browne was a blind golfer,” Manning said. “He grew up in New Orleans, he did a golf tournament up here with Guiding Eyes. Knowing I was in the area, he asked me if I would do the charity event, and I said yes. But after that first visit and learning about Guiding Eyes, I knew I wanted to get more involved. You saw firsthand the impact a guide dog has on someone with vision loss and the independence it gives them.”

What sets Panek apart from others dealing with vision loss is his participation in marathons. Although he has yet to run his first marathon, Ten’s training is well underway to compete alongside his owner in one. For now, Panek enjoys his runs with Ten, as they frequently train in Central Park.

“He loves to run in Central Park,” Panek said. “It’s one of our training grounds. He knows the loop, he knows the short loop on a cold, frigid New York day and he knows the long loop when we want to go around a couple times. I got a couple half marathons and marathons coming at me. Part of it is bonding with Ten, just like bonding with a teammate.”

Speaking of teammates, Eli and Ten have more than just the number 10 in common; Manning believes that their similarities go far beyond that.

“I think we’re both very coachable,” Manning said. “It’s something I’ve always taken great pride in. Wanting to get coached every day, wanting to get better every day. Having talked with Thomas this past year, it seems like Ten has done a great job of learning, getting better in training, and having fun with it. He seems like an all-around wonderful guide dog.”

The atmosphere at the Milk Bar in Manhattan was perfect for celebrating Ten’s partnership with Panek. Guiding Eyes for the Blind brought two puppies, Eva and Elyse, to the party. The two sisters, who are eight weeks old, are just two of the many puppies that could go on to make as big an impact as Ten has made on Panek.

For more information or to support Guiding Eyes for the Blind, visit www.guidingeyes.org.