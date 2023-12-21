ESPN BET promo code: Use AMNY for Saints-Rams to claim $250 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Claim the largest guaranteed bonus with our ESPN BET promo code. Sign up with our promo code AMNY before placing your first wager on the Saints vs. Rams. New customers can score a $250 bonus for NFL Week 16 with our code, which exceeds the normal welcome offer on the app.

Place a $10 wager on Thursday Night Football after using our ESPN BET promo code AMNY. The outcome of this wager doesn’t matter. New users will receive $250 in bonus bets to use for NFL games this weekend.

The first game of Week 16 is an important matchup for the NFC playoff standings. If the season ended last week, the Rams would have the last wild card spot. But if they lose on Thursday night, their chances of making the playoffs will take a big hit. The Rams are four-point favorites against the Saints, who still have a chance to win the NFC South.

Start NFL Week 16 Using Our ESPN BET Promo Code

Place your $10 wager on any market, such as a passing prop for Matthew Stafford or Derek Carr. Then, check out the other promotions available on the ESPN BET app. Try placing a wager on the first TD of the game during the Primetime Power Hour. The odds for this market are enhanced from 7-8 pm ET. I’m taking Alvin Kamara to score the first TD.

Thursday is Day 8 of the 12 Days of Bet & Gets on ESPN BET. Customers can get another $5 bonus bet every day until Christmas. Simply make a $15+ parlay on TNF to gain this bonus and check back for new instructions on Friday.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Guide for Signing Up

Take these steps to use our ESPN BET promo code for Thursday Night Football. It doesn’t take long to create an account. In addition to our promo code, you will be asked to provide basic info to confirm your identity and age.

Click here to register with our promo code AMNY. Download the ESPN BET mobile app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit $10 with PayPal, online banking, or any other accepted banking method. Place a $10 wager on TNF.

Win or lose, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets to use for NFL Week 16.

Use $250 Bonus for More NFL Games

You’ll have five $50 bonus bets to use for the NFL or any of the other sports on ESPN BET. There are two games on Saturday, 10 on Sunday, followed by another three on Christmas Day. Week 16 will end with a great matchup between the Ravens and 49ers. These are two of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Plus, Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson have the best odds to win MVP.

Sign up here to use our ESPN BET promo code AMNY. Start with a $10 wager on the Saints vs. Rams to get a $250 bonus for Week 16.

