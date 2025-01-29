NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle has agreed to a one-year, $7.75 million deal to join the Detroit Tigers, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander had been an integral part of the backend of the Yankees’ bullpen in recent years, posting a 2.38 ERA in 92 appearances (83.1 innings pitched) with 94 strikeouts since the start of the 2023 season. That ranks 11th in Major League Baseball during that stretch among pitchers who have thrown at least 80 innings.

Last year in the Bronx, he posted a career-best 2.11 ERA with 46 strikeouts and a 1.148 WHIP.

Kahnle is the second Yankee of note to depart the team in free agency for Detroit. Former second baseman Gleyber Torres, who the organization did not welcome back after seven seasons and two All-Star appearances, joined AJ Hinch’s men earlier this offseason.

The Tigers continue to bolster a team that made a surprising run to the postseason, anchored by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and a bullpen that was one of the very best in baseball. Detroit relievers ranked fourth in MLB with a 3.55 ERA and second with a 1.140 WHIP.

The Yankees were going to have a new-look bullpen heading into 2025, regardless of where Kahnle ended up. They acquired superstar closer Devin Williams for the Milwaukee Brewers in December, who will take over for Clay Holmes after he was demoted from the role last season and then proceeded to sign with the crosstown Mets as a starting pitcher.

Luke Weaver, who took over closing duties for the postseason, will perform as a set-up man for Williams, while Ian Hamilton, Jake Cousins, and Fernando Cruz (acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in December) will be among those vying for middle-relief innings.

For more on Tommy Kahnle and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com