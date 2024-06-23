Fanatics Fest returning to NYC: Top sports stars, collectors, more to visit Javits Center Aug. 16-18

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Fanatics Fest, an immersive celebration for sports fans of all ages that launched last July, will be held from Aug. 16-18, at New York’s Jacob Javits Center. The event will attempt to unite sports fans in a fresh and exciting cultural phenomenon.

According to the Fanatics website, the event will contain numerous interactive features, multiple stages and theaters, exclusive merchandise and product opportunities, big announcements, live podcasts, and more. Tickets range from $20 to $400, with general admission adult tickets being $50 per day.

There is quite a list of stars attending Fanatics Fest. It includes seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, and more.

A 2,500-seat main stage will be the feature location for much of the content to be showcased.

There will also be superstores offering a wide variety of products across hundreds of teams and leagues, exclusive apparel collaborations with top brands, athlete meet-up opportunities, exclusive trading card events, and more.

There will also be other smaller activities available such as an area containing collecting cards opportunities along with advice for novice collectors. There will be displays of some of the world’s rarest cards and sports memorabilia in this section.

“Sports fans deserve a place to gather, celebrate their passions, and foster new ones, and Fanatics Fest NYC aims to do just that,” Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events, said. “Unlike any other events in the world of sports fandom, Fanatics Fest NYC will reside at the intersection of sports, culture, entertainment, and collecting, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans into part of what will become a yearlong calendar of premium live experiences.”

Fensterman brings an abundance of experience in the area as he has previously built up New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and Complex Con. All of these were massive pop culture events, just like what is planned for Fanatics Fest.

Fans can expect a myriad of new and exciting merchandise at Fanatics Fest as the company is partnered with the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, and WWE.

The event will even go beyond just sports, with business figures being featured as well. Gary Vaynerchuk, a serial entrepreneur with over 10 million followers on Instagram, will be at the event and provide an entrepreneurial perspective.

