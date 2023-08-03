FanDuel Browns-Jets promo code: Bet $5, Get $100 bonus for NFL’s return

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL preseason is ready to begin and this FanDuel Browns-Jets promo code offer is here for the occasion. Bettors can hit the ground running with a guaranteed winner for the Hall of Fame Game tonight.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with this FanDuel Browns-Jets promo code offer and download the app to qualify for this bonus. Bet $5 on either team tonight to get $100 in bonuses guaranteed.

The Jets and Browns are two of the most interesting teams in the NFL this season. New York made waves by acquiring Aaron Rodgers while Cleveland is ready for its first full season with Deshaun Watson under center.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans this season. This Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and Browns marks the first game bettors can place wagers on this season. Let’s take a closer look at this preseason offer.

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel Browns-Jets promo code offer. Download the app and bet $5 on the game to win $100 in bonuses.

FanDuel Browns-Jets Promo Code: How to Win $100

This FanDuel promo is setting bettors up with a quick win on the first preseason game of the year. Remember, anyone who bets $5 on the Browns or Jets in the app will win $100 in bonuses automatically.

We know that betting on preseason football comes with uncertainty. That’s where this FanDuel promo can come into play. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what this FanDuel promo delivers.

It’s worth noting that these bonus bets are applicable to a wide range of options in the app. Between MLB, NFL preseason, WNBA, Women’s World Cup, UFC, and the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight, there are tons of ways to bet.

Redeeming This FanDuel Browns-Jets Promo Code

Follow this walkthrough to claim this FanDuel Browns-Jets promo:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer, including here . Using these links will bypass the need for a promo code.

. Using these links will bypass the need for a promo code. Create a new account by providing the necessary sign-up information and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on the Jets or Browns tonight to win $100 in bonuses guaranteed.

NFL Preseason Officially Starts

The Hall of Fame Game stands alone this week, but the rest of the NFL preseason will be underway by next week. Although these games are more or less meaningless, it’s a chance for teams to start figuring out who will make the final roster. It’s also an opportunity to fine-tune some things before the real season starts. FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on the preseason. Not to mention, the regular season is right around the corner with Week 1 just over a month away.

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel Browns-Jets promo code offer. Download the app and bet $5 on the game to win $100 in bonuses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.