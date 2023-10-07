FanDuel college football promo: $200 bonus for Top 25 CFB matchups

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This new FanDuel college football promo is a can’t-lose offer. That’s not an exaggeration because bettors are guaranteed to win bonus bets with this new promotion. Notre Dame vs. Louisville is one of the biggest matchups of the weekend in college football and new bettors can win big on this game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

New players who sign up and redeem this FanDuel college football promo can secure a 40-1 payout. Sign up, download the app, and bet $5 on any college football game to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel College Football Promo New player offer Bet $5, get $200 bonus bets ✅ Terms & Conditions New customers who meet age requirements ✔️ Promo Last Verified October 7, 2023

Notre Dame-Louisville is one of four top-25 matchups in college football this weekend. There are a variety of ways to bet on college football with FanDuel Sportsbook. From placing straight bets on individual games to locking in futures bets on the Heisman Trophy, there should be something for every college football fan. By activating this new promo, bettors can get a head start on the weekend action.

Use this link to claim this FanDuel college football promo and bet $5 on Notre Dame vs. Louisville to win $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel College Football Promo: Best Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Notre Dame -6.5 (-110) -250 Over 53.5 (-110) Louisville +6.5 (-110) +205 Under 53.5 (-110)

Louisville is hosting Notre Dame tonight, but the Cardinals are still underdogs in this matchup. Although the Fighting Irish have looked out of sync the last couple of weeks, they are still one of the best teams in the country. This is one of the top games of the weekend and FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets for this matchup.

Remember, anyone who activates this FanDuel promo and bets $5 on any college football game — including Notre Dame vs. Louisville — will win $200 in bonus bets. Start out with this offer and go all in on football today.

College Football’s Heisman Race

There is still a lot of football left to play this season, but the race for the Heisman Trophy is already starting to take shape. The reigning champion Caleb Williams picked up right where he left off last year. FanDuel Sportsbook has the USC quarterback as the favorite right now. Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman has dropped in recent weeks, but he’s still in the mix as well. Here’s a look at the current odds to win the Heisman Trophy:

Caleb Williams +170

Michael Penix Jr. +380

Bo Nix +900

Quinn Ewers +900

Jordan Travis +1600

Dillon Gabriel +1600

Tyler Van Dyke +3000

Cameron Ward +3000

J.J. McCarthy +3300

Jayden Daniels +3500

Sam Hartman +3500

Drake Maye +4000

Kyle McCord +5000

Blake Corum +5000

How to Redeem This FanDuel College Football Promo

First things first, it’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Here are some guidelines for activating this promo:

Click here to get started without the need for a promo code.

to get started without the need for a promo code. Create a new profile and make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 or more on Notre Dame vs. Louisville or any other college football game.

Win $200 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Use this link to claim this FanDuel college football promo and bet $5 on Notre Dame vs. Louisville to win $200 in bonuses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.