FanDuel Massachusetts promo code activates $100 bonus bets for pre-registration

Sports fans in the Bay State are closer than ever to being able to bet on games and there’s a FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer that any prospective bettor should take advantage off. This offer comes with $100 in bonus bets to use on any sports games once the FanDuel Mass app launches.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Bettors who sign up via the links on this page will be able to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Once the app launches in the Bay State, players will have access to their $100 pre-launch bonus bets and a new user promo.

Massachusetts bettors could have access to legal online sports betting by mid-March. Although the state has not yet set a definitive launch date, the expectation is that bettors should be able to place legal wagers just in time for Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season.

Secure a $100 pre-launch bonus when you activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer by clicking here.

Grab $100 Bonus Bets with This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

Simply put, if you plan on betting on games in Massachusetts when online sports betting goes live, you should strongly consider this pre-launch offer from FanDuel Mass. In exchange for a few minutes of your time today, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets to use on any game or sports league.

The other thing to note about this pre-registration bonus offer is that it can be combined with a new user promo. That means you’ll not only have access to the $100 in bonus bets, but a new user promo as well. Although FanDuel Mass has not announced that offer yet, they’ve typically rolled out a $1,000 no-sweat bet or a bet $5, win $150 offer in other states.

How to Sign Up with Our FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

Any bettor who is interested in this $100 pre-launch bonus must first sign up with FanDuel Massachusetts. Here’s how to pre-register and secure the bonus:

Click here to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer.

to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Verify you are in Massachusetts by accepting a geolocation confirmation.

Provide any information needed to confirm your identity.

Once you’ve pre-registered, FanDuel Mass will add $100 in bonus bets to your account. These will be eligible for use on a variety of games when the app goes live.

Massachusetts Online Sports Betting Coming Soon

Massachusetts sports bettors will have full access to a number of domestic and international sports leagues at launch. This includes the NBA, NHL, MLB, and plenty of other leagues as well. That means players will immediately be able to bet on the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox once Opening Day comes around.

College sports bettors will have access to a bevy of games and play prop bets. However, regular season games for in-state teams will not be available to bet on. If any Massachusetts-based team advances to a tournament with four or more teams, like March Madness or the Frozen Four, bettors will then be able to bet on in-state teams.

Click here to apply our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code and grab a $100 pre-launch bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.