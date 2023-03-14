FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Bet $5 on NCAA First Four, Get $200 bonus bets

Start using America’s most popular betting app with the new FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. It is available just in time for March Madness. Sports bettors in the Bay State can unlock this welcome offer by signing up through our links.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code awards new users with $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager on any game. The outcome of the wager doesn’t matter.

FanDuel Sportsbook will be the most used betting app for the NCAA Tournament. After using this welcome bonus, there are several other bonuses that can be used for college basketball games. The first four play-in games begin on Tuesday, with the opening round of 64 starting on Thursday.

Top FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code for the NCAA Tournament

Purdue, Alabama, Houston, and Kansas are the top seeds in the tournament. Houston is the favorite to win the National Championship. Customers can also find odds for each team to make the Sweet 16, Elite 8, and Final Four.

There is a no sweat bet that can be used after the welcome bonus. If you lose this bet, FanDuel will give you a bonus bet refund. You can also use a parlay insurance bonus. Customers who only lose one leg of a 3+ leg same game parlay will get a refund in bonus bets.

You have many betting options, such as moneylines, spreads, totals, and teasers. Customers who are new to sports betting can find a guide that explains the different types of wagers. Check the boosts tab to find specific wagers with enhanced odds.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Sign-Up Guide

Any new customer at least 21 years old can bet on the FanDuel app in Massachusetts. Geolocation services will ensure that you are within the state lines when placing wagers. Follow our guide to register with the best welcome offer for March Madness.

Register for an account here to activate the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code. Provide basic info to verify your age and identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for your Android or iPhone. Deposit $10 or more with an available banking method. Some of the methods include PayPal, credit/debit cards, and online banking. Place a $5 wager on any game.

After this bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on any sport or matchup on the FanDuel app.

Bruins & Celtics Odds on the FanDuel App

Boston sports fans can live bet during Bruins and Celtics games. You will find prop options for popular players. Right now, the Bruins are big favorites to win the Stanley Cup and the Celtics have the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals. NHL fans can stream select games from the mobile app.

In addition to many betting options, you can participate in free-to-play games for several sports. NBA fans can find a daily game with a $1,000 prize pool. Other sports to bet on include soccer, baseball, tennis, rugby, MMA, table tennis, and more.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.