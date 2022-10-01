FanDuel Ohio promo code: register this weekend for $100 pre-launch offer

Ohioans now have access to the FanDuel Ohio promo code that unlocks early sign up bonuses with the pre-launch window now open. Therefore, now is the time to sign up early and secure a prelaunch bonus before the start of sports betting in 2023.

New players can pre-register with FanDuel Ohio promo code and secure a $100 prelaunch bonus. Anyone who pre-registers will lock in this bonus and still be eligible for a new promo on launch day.

Although sports betting hasn’t been given the green light yet, the fact that pre-registrations are open means that we are getting close. Not to mention, we already have a definitive launch date of January 1st, 2023. Sports betting will kick off at a busy time in the sports world.

FanDuel Sportsbook is already up and running in a number of different states. That’s great news for sports fans in Ohio because it means that they have an established sportsbook as an option. With this prelaunch bonus as an added kicker, signing up early seems like a no-brainer.

FanDuel Ohio promo code for pre-launch bonus

There is nothing too complicated about this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. While sports fans can’t start placing bets yet, they can start racking up bonus cash. All it takes is a sign-up to qualify for this prelaunch offer. When sports betting officially launches, players who pre-registered will have an extra $100 to play with.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on a ton of different sports. Most notably, they are among the best of the best when it comes to player props for NFL and NBA games. Coincidentally, the NFL and NBA will both be in action when sports betting goes live.

How to Pre-Register with the FanDuel Ohio promo code

Creating an account and locking in this $100 prelaunch bonus only takes a few minutes. There’s no reason to wait to pre-register. Follow this step-by-step guide to sign up today:

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Provide basic identifying information to create an account.

Earn $100 in bonus cash.

Remember, this bonus won’t impact anyone’s ability to lock in a new-user promo. While we don’t know what type of promotion FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook will offer on launch day, players who pre-register will be able to get it.

We also recommend downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. This easy-to-use app gives bettors on-the-go convenience.

Ohio to Launch Sports Betting in 2023

Sports betting is coming to Ohio in 2023. Ohio sports fans will be able to place wagers on New Year’s Day. This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan.

The NFL will be in the final few weeks of the regular season. The NBA and NHL will be in the thick of their seasons. Meanwhile, the College Football Playoff Final is set for January 9th. FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the games. Although there is still some time between now and the green light for sports betting, it’s almost here.

