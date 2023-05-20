Bettors who plan on placing a wager on the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes can get in on the action with a new FanDuel Preakness promo. This new user offer includes a $20 no-sweat first bet to use on any horse to win the race.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and participating states only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW SIGN-UP BONUS! $20

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Any bettor who registers via the links on this page will unlock a new FanDuel Preakness promo. If your first bet of up to $20 on a specific horse to win settles as a loss, FanDuel Racing will return up to $20 in bonus bets for use on other races.

Last year, Rich Strike, who won the Kentucky Derby, opted to not run in the Preakness Stakes. That’s not the case this year, as Mage will attempt to pursue the elusive Triple Crown. A win for Mage would set up a huge third leg for the Belmont Stakes. There are six other horses who will look to prevent that from happening on Saturday.

Lock-in a $20 no sweat first bet for the Preakness Stakes when you click here to sign up for this FanDuel Preakness promo.

FanDuel Preakness Promo: Get the Best Race Day Signup Bonus

Some horse racing apps have new user offers that come with complicated terms or a high cost of entry. That’s not the case with FanDuel Racing. Players who register via the links on this page will lock-in a $20 no-sweat first bet for use on the Preakness Stakes and more. In order to qualify, you’ll need to deposit $10 or more and wager on any horse to win the race.

If your first bet wins, you’ll collect a cash profit, but if your horse loses, you’ll get a second chance via a refund in bonus bets. Since you’ll get back your initial stake, it could be worth swinging for the fences with a $20 bet on Chase the Chaos at 50-1 odds. A win would earn you $1,000 in cash profit.

Updated Odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes

The odds for the the 2023 Preakness Stakes have moved a bit over the past few days. Friday’s scratch of First Mission had an impact as well. Here are the most up-to-date odds for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes:

Horse Odds Post Position National Treasure 4-1 1 Chase the Chaos 50-1 2 Mage 8-5 3 Coffeewithchris 20-1 4 Red Route One 10-1 5 Perform 15-1 6 Blazing Sevens 6-1 7 First Mission SCR 8

At 8-5 odds, Mage is the oddmakers’ favorite to win the race. This year’s Kentucky Derby winner will need to be careful, as all it takes is one mistake for the rest of the field to get ahead and stay there in a race with so few competitors. This year’s longest shot to win is Chase the Chaos at 50-1 odds.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Preakness Promo

It will only take a few minutes to register for an account and activate this FanDuel Preakness promo. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to register for this FanDuel Preakness promo.

to register for this FanDuel Preakness promo. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity.

Select one of the available account funding methods.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Navigate to the Preakness Stakes race.

Wager up to $20 as part of this offer from FanDuel Racing.

If your first bet wins, FanDuel Racing will credit your account with cash winnings along with your first wager. However, if your bet loses, you will get back up to $20 in bonus bets to use on other races.

Click here to secure a $20 no sweat first bet for use on the Preakness Stakes when you sign up for this FanDuel Preakness promo.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and participating states only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW SIGN-UP BONUS! $20

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.