FanDuel promo code unlocks $1,000 no-sweat bet, other bonuses

Fourth of July weekend is finishing with a bang as this FanDuel promo code brings the fireworks. With plenty of action in MLB, there are options on the board for bettors on Independence Day.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

New players in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel promo code. Any losses on that initial wager will be backed up by up to $1,000 in free bets. New users in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia will be eligible for other state-specific offers.

Betting isn’t easy, but this no-sweat first bet can help out new bettors. In effect, this FanDuel promo code provides new players with a $1,000 backstop. Essentially, anyone who loses on that first wager will receive a second chance to win. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code to lock in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. Indiana bettors can click here for a $150 no-brainer bonus. Colorado players can click here for a 100% deposit match. Click here for a first bet match bonus in Virginia.

FanDuel Promo Code’s No-Sweat First Bet

This no-sweat first bet is a unique way to provide new players with up to $1,000 in insurance. Any losses will be immediately refunded in free bets. That’s why this FanDuel promo code is being referred to as a “no-sweat” bet.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that this no-sweat first bet can be used on any available market. This includes MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, and more. With so many options, this FanDuel promo code is a great way to get started.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up with this offer can unlock this $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. We highly recommend downloading the app in any state. New players can follow these steps to get in on the action today:

Click here to sign up and automatically apply this promo code.

to sign up and automatically apply this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Other State-Specific Bonuses

While the no-sweat first bet is available in most states, players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia are eligible for these state-specific offers:

Indiana bettors can bet $5 on any event and win $150 in bonus cash guaranteed. Click here to grab this bonus.

to grab this bonus. Colorado bettors will receive a 100% first-deposit match up to $250. Click here for this offer.

for this offer. New players in Virginia will receive a 100% free bet match on any first bet up to $250. Click here to grab this Virginia-based bonus.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code to lock in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. Indiana bettors can click here for a $150 no-brainer bonus. Colorado players can click here for a 100% deposit match. Click here for a first bet match bonus in Virginia.