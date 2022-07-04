Quantcast
Sports

FanDuel promo code unlocks $1,000 no-sweat bet, other bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
fanduel promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Fourth of July weekend is finishing with a bang as this FanDuel promo code brings the fireworks. With plenty of action in MLB, there are options on the board for bettors on Independence Day.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUS$1,000 No Sweat First Bet!
ALL SPORTS!BET NOW

New players in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel promo code. Any losses on that initial wager will be backed up by up to $1,000 in free bets. New users in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia will be eligible for other state-specific offers.

Betting isn’t easy, but this no-sweat first bet can help out new bettors. In effect, this FanDuel promo code provides new players with a $1,000 backstop. Essentially, anyone who loses on that first wager will receive a second chance to win. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code to lock in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. Indiana bettors can click here for a $150 no-brainer bonus. Colorado players can click here for a 100% deposit match. Click here for a first bet match bonus in Virginia.

FanDuel Promo Code’s No-Sweat First Bet

This no-sweat first bet is a unique way to provide new players with up to $1,000 in insurance. Any losses will be immediately refunded in free bets. That’s why this FanDuel promo code is being referred to as a “no-sweat” bet.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that this no-sweat first bet can be used on any available market. This includes MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, and more. With so many options, this FanDuel promo code is a great way to get started.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up with this offer can unlock this $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. We highly recommend downloading the app in any state. New players can follow these steps to get in on the action today:

  • Click here to sign up and automatically apply this promo code.
  • Create an account by inputting basic information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.)
  • Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)
  • Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  • Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Other State-Specific Bonuses

While the no-sweat first bet is available in most states, players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia are eligible for these state-specific offers:

  • Indiana bettors can bet $5 on any event and win $150 in bonus cash guaranteed. Click here to grab this bonus.
  • Colorado bettors will receive a 100% first-deposit match up to $250. Click here for this offer.
  • New players in Virginia will receive a 100% free bet match on any first bet up to $250. Click here to grab this Virginia-based bonus.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

