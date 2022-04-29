FanDuel promo code steps up with $1,000 risk-free bet all weekend

Risk-free bets are always a great way to get started with a sportsbook and the latest FanDuel promo code is answering the call. This is going to be a busy weekend in sports with the NBA playoffs, MLB, NHL, and much more going on.

This FanDuel promo code is the key to unlocking a $1,000 risk-free bet this weekend. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this promo code and give new users the chance to place a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

Pick your poison when it comes to this weekend’s action. The NBA playoffs are taking center stage in late April, but there is no shortage of options when it comes to this risk-free bet. Bet on basketball, baseball, hockey, the NFL Draft, or any other event. This FanDuel promo code is a sure-fire way to shift the odds in your favor.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code and place an initial bet completely risk-free up to $1,000. This offer can be used on a wide range of sports.

FanDuel Promo Code Steps Up With $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are among the most common new-user promos that sportsbooks will offer, but it’s for a good reason. They are popular because it’s a way to give yourself two chances to win big.

This FanDuel promo code will provide new users with up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. In other words, someone who places a $500 first bet and loses will receive $500 in bonus credit. Essentially, players have a second chance, which is a rare occurrence in sports betting.

This FanDuel promo code can be applied to a wide range of events this weekend. Players will have options with this offer. Pick any sport and wager any amount up to $1,000 with this insurance policy.

Claiming This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up with this FanDuel promo code is actually the easy part. We recommend the app for the best overall user experience, but players can sign up from a computer or mobile device. Here’s a quick walkthrough to help players get started:

Click here (or on any of the links on this page) to automatically trigger this promo code.

(or on any of the links on this page) to automatically trigger this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic information. Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager risk-free up to $1,000.

How to Bet This Weekend

New bettors are going to have options this weekend. There are multiple NBA playoff games to choose from, dozens of MLB games, and plenty of action going on in niche sports like tennis and golf. In other words, there should be something for everyone who takes advantage of this FanDuel promo code.

Step up to the plate with this massive $1,000 risk-free bet. If it wins, players will take home the cash with no questions asked. However, anyone who loses on this risk-free bet will have a second chance to re-evaluate.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code and place an initial bet completely risk-free up to $1,000. This offer can be used on a wide range of sports.