FanDuel promo code: live states get strong bonuses, Kansas takes on pre-reg

Sports fans can jumpstart their week with the latest FanDuel promo code. The MLB regular season is starting to intensify as teams make a run at the postseason and Week 2 of the NFL preseason is here as well, while players in Kansas can pre-register right here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

New users who sign up with this FanDuel promo code can grab a massive bonus in a number of different states. Most players will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, but anyone in Indiana, Colorado, or Virginia can grab a state-specific bonus. Additionally, players in Kansas can pre-register and snag a $100 bonus in the process.

There is no shortage of options this week on FanDuel Sportsbook. August starts slow for sports fans, but it’s heating up in a hurry. Bet on all the MLB and NFL preseason action this week with this latest offer.

Click here to sign up with this $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Use this FanDuel promo code to pre-register in Kansas. Click here to get started.

Indiana bettors can click here to bet $5 and win $150 in bonus cash.

Grab a 100% first-deposit match in Colorado by clicking this link.

Earn a free bet match in Virginia by clicking here.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

This no-sweat first bet is a unique opportunity for bettors to get a head start. Instead of taking a chance on that first wager, this promo provides a backstop for new players. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with free bets.

New users in most states will be eligible for this $1,000 no-sweat first bet. However, anyone located in Indiana, Colorado, or Virginia will have the chance to grab other state-specific bonuses.

Indiana bettors who sign up and place a $5 wager will automatically win $150 in bonus cash. Players in Colorado can grab a $250 first-deposit match and Virginia users will receive a first-bet match of up to $250 in a free bet.

How to Pre-Register in Kansas

While new players in Kansas can’t start placing bets yet, they can pre-register and snag a $100 bonus. Anyone who signs up early with FanDuel Kansas will receive a $100 bonus. This pre-registration gift won’t stop players from claiming a massive new-user bonus upon launch.

We don’t know the official timetable for when FanDuel Kansas is going to launch, but we do know that this $100 bonus will be gone when it does.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code

It’s important to highlight the fact that this FanDuel promo code is available to first-time depositors in a variety of different states. Each new player can take advantage of a specific bonus with the latest offer. Signing up only takes a few minutes and new users can get in on the action with the links below. Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity.

Click here to sign up with this $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Use this FanDuel promo code to pre-register in Kansas. Click here to get started.

Indiana bettors can click here to bet $5 and win $150 in bonus cash.

Grab a 100% first-deposit match in Colorado by clicking this link.

Earn a free bet match in Virginia by clicking here.