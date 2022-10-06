FanDuel promo code: bet $1 on TNF, get $100 no matter what

The latest FanDuel promo code is stepping up with a guaranteed bonus for sports fans. Instead of taking a chance on the games this weekend, lock in an instant bonus for the weekend.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NO-BRAINER CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BET $1, GET $100

NO-BRAINER CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code can get a guaranteed $100 bonus this weekend. All it takes is a registration, an initial deposit of $10+, and a $1 wager on any game. From there, new bettors will win $100 in bonus cash instantly.

NFL Week 5 is starting off with a bang. The Indianapolis Colts are heading west to meet Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL this weekend, but this FanDuel promo can be applied to any game. Remember, all it takes is a $1 wager to win $100 in bonus cash.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and bet $1 to win $100 on any game.

Exclusive FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus

This is an exclusive FanDuel promo that provides new bettors with a guaranteed 100-1 payout. Typically, bettors need to pick a winner when sportsbooks offer boosted odds on a game. That’s not the case with this promotion. Any first-time depositor who places a $1 wager will trigger this bonus.

This $1 wager can be on any sport this weekend. Similarly, the $100 in bonus cash can be used on a wide range of events. This will give new users a ton of flexibility ahead of this busy weekend. NFL Week 5 is almost here, the college football season is heating up, and the MLB postseason starts tomorrow.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes for players to sign up and start playing on FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can sign up from a computer or mobile device. Follow this detailed outline to

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Make an initial cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this bonus.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Sports Betting is Coming to Ohio in 2023

Ohio is going to be one of the next states to fully launch sports betting and FanDuel Ohio will go live on January 1st, 2023. Although sports fans will have to wait until the new year to start placing legal wagers, now is the time to pre-register and lock in a $100 bonus.

Anyone who signs up early will receive $100 in bonus cash to use on any available market. There will be plenty of options for Ohio sports fans when sports betting officially goes live. The NFL regular season will be coming to a close, the College Football Playoff Final will be here, and the NBA will be in full swing.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and bet $1 to win $100 on any game. Click here to pre-register in Ohio and lock up a $100 early sign-up bonus.