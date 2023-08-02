FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $100 bonus for MLB Wednesday games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This FanDuel promo code offer is setting the table for baseball fans with a guaranteed bonus. The MLB season is starting to heat up and this new promotion is a great way to get in on the action. Let’s take a deep dive into this offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer can bet $5 on any MLB team to win $100 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager won’t matter.

The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror for MLB teams, which means it’s time for the final postseason push. The Wild Card races in both leagues are wide open and we expect to see plenty of teams going for a spot in the postseason.

Guarantees are far from the norm in sports betting, but that’s exactly what this FanDuel Sportsbook promo delivers. New players can get started with this promo and gear up for a big August.

Click this link to enable this FanDuel promo code offer automatically and bet $5 on MLB to win $100 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 MLB Bonus

Getting started with this FanDuel promo is one way to ensure you lock in $100 in bonuses. Remember, the outcome of that original $5 wager won’t matter when it comes to these bonus bets.

Of course, bettors who win on that $5 bet will win straight cash as well. In a way, bettors can win twice on their first bet with FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s important to more that this offer is only available in the mobile app. Players can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. This is the place way to start betting on baseball.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up through any of the links on this page will automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code when you follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Click this link and create a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

and create a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information. Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on MLB or any other game this week. Win $100 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Other Ways to Bet

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in MLB from bettors this week, there are tons of other ways to bet in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. In fact, football season is right around the corner. Bettors can already start placing bets on Week 1 games, futures bets, and more.

Not to mention, the NFL preseason starts on Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. While some football bettors won’t want to bet on preseason games, this is the first opportunity to place wagers on actual NFL games since the Super Bowl.

Click this link to enable this FanDuel promo code offer automatically and bet $5 on MLB to win $100 in bonuses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.