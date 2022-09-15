FanDuel promo code goes all-in for Chargers-Chiefs TNF

Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 2 of the NFL regular season and bettors can use our FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 no sweat first bet. FanDuel Sportsbook has brought back the popular no sweat first bet offer, which backs a player’s first cash wager with up to $1,000 in site credit.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New players who register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account via the links on this page will not need to manually enter a FanDuel promo code. Our links automatically activate the $1,000 no sweat first bet promo for Thursday Night Football.

Whether you choose to back the Kansas City Chiefs or the Los Angeles Chargers, or decide to throw down your first cash wager on a player prop like Patrick Mahomes to throw for 2+ TDs, FanDuel Sportsbook has a second chance ready for you if your cash wager loses. FanDuel Sportsbook also has perhaps the widest array of game and player props available, in addition to in-app promos and odds boosts.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 no sweat first bet.

Our FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

There’s no better way to start off betting on Thursday Night Football than knowing you’ll have two opportunities to earn your first win. That fact stands for experienced bettors just as much as it remains true for a first-time sports bettor. If your first cash wager settles as a loss, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue free bets for you to use on other games.

For example, you could take the Chargers (+4.5) to cover the spread at -118 odds. At those odds, a $500 wager would pay out a $423.73 profit. If the Chargers fail to cover the spread, you would receive $500 in free bets to use on other games this week. That includes the remaining Week 2 action in the NFL, as well as games in other sports leagues.

How to Activate Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you want to secure a $1,000 no sweat bet ahead of tonight’s game between the Chargers and Chiefs, you’ll need to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook account. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Finish the sign-up process by providing the necessary information.

Choose from any of the available funding methods to add money to your account.

Select any game or player prop for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game.

Place an initial wager up to $1,000 as part of this promo.

If your bet loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue up to $1,000 back to your account in free bets for you to use on other games.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Odds Boosts for Thursday Night Football

In addition to the $1,000 no sweat bet for all new users, FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of odds boosts for all sportsbook users to take advantage of. Players can get boosted +125 odds on Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to each throw for 250 or more passing yards. There is also an odds boost available for the Chiefs and Chargers to each score one or more rushing touchdown and one or more passing touchdown at boosted + 250 odds.

Grab a $1,000 no sweat bet on FanDuel Sportsbook when you activate our FanDuel promo code by clicking here.