FanDuel promo code: Get top offers for Paul fight, MLB this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use the best FanDuel promo code offer for your state to start with a welcome bonus. New users can follow our links to unlock the appropriate offer. No code will be needed during registration.

New users in AZ, TN, CO, and IL can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer to gain a $150 bonus after a $5 wager. All other customers can make a no-sweat bet up to $1,000.

The bet $5, get $150 offer is a guaranteed bonus. It doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or loses. And the no-sweat bet allows new users to start with a larger wager than usual. If you lose this wager, FanDuel will send you a refund in bonus bets. There are loads of options for your first bet this weekend. It can be on any MLB game, the UFC, or the matchup between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel promo code for a bet $5, get $150 offer in AZ, TN, CO, and IL. New users in other states can click here to make a no-sweat bet up to $1,000.

FanDuel promo code for MLB or Paul vs. Diaz

The MLB season is winding down as teams compete for a spot in the postseason. The Yankees are 2.5 games back in the AL Wild Card. They have a tough test over the weekend against the Astros. You can follow along with the action on the FanDuel app and live wager during the game. Other matchups this weekend include the Mets vs. Orioles, White Sox vs. Guardians, and Dodgers vs. Padres.

It’s almost time for the anticipated matchup between Paul and Diaz. Paul is a heavy favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. Diaz will have to overcome using larger boxing gloves instead of the MMA gloves he is accustomed to. FanDuel has many different markets for the matchup, including knockdowns and method of victory.

How to unlock the best FanDuel promo code in your state

Use our guide to claim the best FanDuel promo code in your state. New users can sign up in just a few minutes. You will be asked to provide basic info to verify your age and identity after following our links.

Click here for a bet $5, get $150 bonus – AZ, TN, CO, and IL

Click here for a no-sweat bet up to $1,000 – CO, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, and WY

After signing up, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Multiple banking methods are available to make your first deposit.

More promotions on FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend

Customers have access to additional bonuses after using the welcome offer. On Friday, you can place a 3+ leg parlay on MLB and get a 30% profit boost. There is also a special offer for the next USA game in the Women’s World Cup. If you lose a bet on the USA to advance, FanDuel will give you a refund in bonus bets. Check the promotions page for bonuses on other sports. You can usually find special free contests that award winners with bonuses and other prizes.

Sign up here to unlock the FanDuel promo code for a bet $5, get $150 offer. Click here to place a no-sweat bet up to $1,000.

