FanDuel promo code: Claim the MLB bet $5, get $100 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest FanDuel promo code offer gives bettors a chance to start off with an easy win. There are dozens of MLB games to choose from today. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive offer.

New players who sign up and redeem this FanDuel promo code offer can lock in $100 in bonuses guaranteed. Create an account and place a $5 MLB bet in the app to win.

There are a few big-time matchups coming up in MLB tonight. The Yankees and Orioles are meeting in a battle of AL East. Meanwhile, the Reds and Dodgers are two teams in the mix in the NL.

The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is available in the App Store or Google Play Store. Between the easy-to-use app and a great promo like this one, there are multiple reasons to sign up.

Win $100 on MLB With This FanDuel Promo Code

The beauty of this FanDuel promo is in its simplicity. Sign up with any of the links on this page and download the app. From there, place a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $100 in bonus bets guaranteed.

This will set bettors up with bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets. With that said, we expect to see most of the interest from bettors on the MLB slate this week.

After locking up this promo, check out the promotions page in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are always new offers available for bettors on MLB and other sports.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Register

Registering an account with FanDuel Sportsbook only takes a few minutes. After setting up a new profile and downloading the app, win this guaranteed bonus. Follow this guide to get started:

Click here to activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Create a new profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB game this weekend.

Win $100 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

MLB Saturday Schedule

The trade deadline is almost here, which means we are entering the home stretch of the MLB season. With three wild cards available in each league, there are tons of teams with postseason hopes. That should make for an exciting August and September.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the MLB games throughout the season. And it all starts tonight with primetime matchups across the AL and NL. Reds-Dodgers is one game we are keeping an eye on. Los Angeles is holding a slight lead in the NL West while Cincinnati is fighting it out with Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Click this link to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to win $100 in bonus bets. Download the app to unlock this bonus.

