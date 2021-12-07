FanDuel promo code unlocks 125-1 odds on Brady or Allen to throw for 1+ yard

Of all the NFL Week 14 games, a meeting between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the most intriguing and prospective bettors won’t need a FanDuel promo code to get a no-brainer bet for the contest. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users a huge odds boost on either starting quarterback to throw for at least one yard. This is an absolute no-brainer bet that pays out a 125x multiplier on the initial wager, making it arguably the best promo from any legal online sportsbook.

New users won’t need a FanDuel promo code to sign up and get a 125-1 odds boost on Josh Allen or Tom Brady to throw for at least one yard. This opportunity to Bet $1, Win $125 is arguably the best promo available in NFL Week 14.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ALL STATES CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS! BET $1, WIN $125!

BRADY OR ALLEN 1+ PASSING YARD! CLAIM OFFER

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 14 head and shoulders above their fellow AFC South teams, sporting a record of 9-3. Tampa Bay cannot afford to coast, however, as there are four other teams with a realistic shot at a first round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Buffalo Bills suffered a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football and are now two games behind in the win column in the AFC East. They cannot afford a losing streak, as it could drop them out of the division and/or wild card race.

Click here to Bet $1, Win $125 if Brady or Allen throws for 1+ passing yard with no FanDuel promo code required.

No FanDuel promo code required to Bet $1, Win $125

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to a longtime Brady opponent the Buffalo Bills. In fact, this is a welcome matchup for Brady, who has gone 32-3 lifetime against the Bills. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to apply a 125-1 odds boost on the Bucs or Bills moneyline, though this promo is not tied to the final outcome of the game.

As long as Tom Brady or Josh Allen throws for at least one passing yard in the game between the Bucs and Bills, bettors who opt-into this promo will turn a $1 wager into $125 in site credit. Given the fact that these are two of the best quarterbacks in a pass-heavy league, it stands to reason this one yard threshold will be surpassed many times over by each starting QB.

No-brainer bet

Although the odds could change a bit between now and game day, the Buccaneers have been listed by the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook as a -174 moneyline favorite. That means it would usually take a $174 wager on a Tampa Bay win to earn a $100 win. The Bills are a +146 moneyline underdog, which means a bettor’s $100 wager could earn $146 in profit.

That’s what makes this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook so valuable. While each team would require a sizable wager to earn $100+ in profit, a bettor could just opt-into this promo and turn a $1 bet into $125 in site credit. Both starting quarterbacks will blow this one yard threshold out of the water. Bettors can get started by clicking on any of the links on this page with no FanDuel promo code necessary.

How to register without a FanDuel promo code

Any prospective bettor interested in this 125-1 odds boost can get in on the action by signing up via any of the links on this page without needing a FanDuel promo code.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Finish the registration process.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promo.

Opt-into the promo and place a $1 real-money wager on the Bills or Bucs moneyline.

If either Josh Allen or Tom Brady throws for one or more passing yards, your $1 wager will earn $125 in site credit from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $1, Win $125 if Brady or Allen throws for at least one passing yard without needing a FanDuel promo code when you click here.