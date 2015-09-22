Fantasy football: Injuries impact landscape

Injuries have run rampant early in the 2015 season. While no one ever likes to see players get hurt, we …

Injuries have run rampant early in the 2015 season. While no one ever likes to see players get hurt, we can’t afford to ignore the fantasy football impact. To help you adjust to the new landscape, here is the latest on some of the recently injured players.

DREW BREES(QB, Saints)

Despite early pessimistic reports, it is now sounding as if Brees will only miss a few weeks, and may even be ready this week. Keep him on your roster, but ensure you have a solid backup option ready to go.

JAY CUTLER

(QB, Bears)

Details are few and far between with Cutler’s injury. He could be back this week or he may miss multiple weeks. Given that he’s a low-end QB2 at best, I’d suggest dropping him in favor of healthier options.

EDDIE LACY

(RB, Packers)

His injury is minor, and he shouldn’t miss more than one week. He’s still an elite option going forward.

LAMAR MILLER

(RB, Dolphins)

Another minor injury, Miller sounds as if he’ll be ready to go this week. However, his O-line has been atrocious, and he has a brutal matchup against the Bills. Keep him out of your lineup until he’s back at full strength.

TEVIN COLEMAN

(RB, Falcons)

Looked great during the first 11/2 weeks before going down with a rib injury that will cause him to miss a few games. He’s definitely worth waiting for, and if you have him, his backup Devonta Freeman is a decent flex option in the interim.

DALLAS COWBOYS

The Cowboys have been devastated by injuries. Despite optimistic early reports on WR Dez Bryant, he’s likely out at least seven more weeks. Given his immense talent, he’s worth the wait. He could swing the playoff run upon his return. QB Tony Romo is likely out slightly longer, about eight to 10 weeks. Given the depth at the QB position he can be dropped in 10 team leagues with limited bench spots. Meanwhile, TE Jason Witten is a tough son of a gun who shouldn’t miss more than one to two weeks. However, even if he plays, you’d be wise to consider alternatives this week.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.