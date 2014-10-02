Fantasy football: Jags are soft matchup for QBs like Big Ben

Here are three players worth starting/sitting this week:Start:Doug Martin (RB, Buccaneers): Martin can be put back in your lineup now …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting this week:

Start:

Doug Martin (RB, Buccaneers): Martin can be put back in your lineup now that he is healthy, and Tampa Bay started showing some signs of life.

Marques Colston (WR, Saints): Colston has the perfect skillset to take advantage of the Bucs’ zone defense.

Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Steelers): New rule: If you are a half-decent QB and you face the Jaguars, you should be started in fantasy football.

Sit:

Montee Ball (RB, Broncos): Ball’s schedule will get easier eventually, but he should be avoided against the Cardinals this week.

Pierre Garcon (WR, Redskins): Given his brutal matchup against the Seahawks, Garcon can be benched if you have other decent options.

Alex Smith (QB, Chiefs): He was great last week, but he should be on your bench given the tougher matchup against his former team, the 49ers.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.