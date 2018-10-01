AVAILABLE NOW “FIFA 19,” published by EA Sports and developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, $59.99

The biggest issue many people have with annual sports video games is the fact that, oftentimes, they feel like glorified roster updates with minor visual or technical upgrades.

"FIFA 19" could seem like that on the outside. However, with the UEFA Champions League licensing and a new detailed tactics system, EA Sports annual soccer video game feels a lot more authentic to the beautiful game compared to its previous iterations. It prides itself on presentation, and that is on full display this year.

The star of "FIFA 19" the introduction of the UEFA Champions League, previously a selling point for Konami's rival "Pro Evolution Soccer" franchise. The inclusion of the UCL adds a specific level of authenticity "FIFA" needed to be complete. The iconic Champions League music, the fanfare, the electricity, the tifos in the stands and the graphic overlays are all included and accurate to where you’ll feel like you’re a part of the action.

Along with the Champions League is the UEFA Europa League, which includes all of its specific visuals as well.

The new commentary for both the Champions League and the Europa League by Lee Dixon and Derek Rae is solid and refreshing to hear compared to the usually decent, but often repetitive chatter from Martin Tyler and Alan Smith.

The players look sharper compared to their "FIFA 18" predecessors. While not completely overhauled, the player models look and move like their real-life counterparts and play like their positions. Defenders play tough, midfielders play technical, and forwards play flashy. They also all fatigue a bit quicker, adding to the realism of playing a soccer match.

Players can now also adjust their tactical game plans for their club as well, allowing them to deploy detailed, specific strategies for specific scenarios. Players can adjust their formations to either play a more defensive strategy, or to play more aggressively, adding depth to this year’s gameplay.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Story-based The Journey returns as “The Journey: Champions” to cap the narrative of Alex Hunter and friends. Although the story itself feels deeper, the choices you make seem to have no consequences, which makes it seem like you’re more a part of the audience instead of the story itself.

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), returns largely unchanged from last year — microtransactions and all. The only addition to FUT is a mode called Division Rivals, which allows you to compete against others of the same skill level.

"FIFA 19" is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors thanks to a few new game modes and gameplay tweaks. It’s not a perfect game by any means, but it's more refreshing and fun than its recent past.