Jets Week 15 Fan Guide: Can Gang Green sneak back into playoff contention?

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates after running in a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Contrary to what some believe, the New York Jets are not out of playoff contention in the AFC. They may be 5-8, but if they win out – and get some help along the way – Gang Green could sneak into the playoffs after all.

An improved offense, a stellar defense, and the potential return of a Hall-of-Fame quarterback certainly have fans raising their heads to see if it can be done. For the Jets to end a 13-year playoff drought though, they’ll need some help.

Today, AM New York goes through each game this weekend and tells you who to root for to get New York to the playoffs.

Saturday

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Much like the Jets, the Bengals haven’t exactly acted like a team that is dead in the water without their franchise quarterback. After Joe Burrow went down for the season, the team has seen Jake Browning elevate his play, and elevate Cincinnati’s chances of a playoff berth.

For New York to make the playoffs though, the Browning story must come to a massive end.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Both the Colts and Steelers sit at 7-6 so there’s no major winner or loser here for the Jets. That being said, I trust Shane Steichen’s offense a lot more which means Pittsburgh needs to be able to win. The longer their putrid offense wins, the more likely they’ll have a couple of other duds along the way.

Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions

Sean Payton has impressively turned around the Broncos season to win six of their last seven games. While Russell Wilson looks like the QB he was in Seattle, the team has still won a ton of close, one-score games. That kind of luck can run out in a hurry and probably will against a reeling Lions franchise.

Sunday

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Duh.

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Despite their heroic win over the Dolphins on Monday, it’s hard for me to see the Titans as a fixed product right now. Houston, on the other hand, is banged up with few options in the passing game right now. A Titans win would be a huge help for Gang Green.

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Don’t look now but Justin Fields is starting to look somewhat of a competent quarterback as of late. Chicago has won three of their last four and looks dangerous against a Browns team that is somehow three games over .500. A testament to their defense and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns control their destiny for a playoff berth.

That’s something that will need to change for the Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

No need to root for the final weeks of the Bill Belichick era if you are a Jets fan. A Chiefs win gives them control of the AFC West again after slipping in recent weeks.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills

Nothing too complicated here. Dallas should dominate this game anyway.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a rare AFC game that doesn’t affect the Jets in any way with both Baltimore and Jacksonville in control of their divisions. I would go with Baltimore here because the AFC North has all three teams in playoff contention so Jets fans should want some space here.

