Jets release of Chris Streveler continues a sign of new times for 2023 quarterback room

Jets quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates after tight end Lawrence Cager runs in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Should the release of a fourth-string quarterback mean anything to the New York Jets in the middle of training camp?

Normally, the answer would be no. Yet with the Jets’ release of Chris Streveler Monday afternoon is more than just simply cutting ties with a preseason standout from 2022. Streveler was an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota in 2020 and appeared in two games for the Jets last season. His strong preseason showing had fans (and some reporters) jokingly calling him the future of the team.

With Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett as newcomers to the organization, the Jets have focused solely on building an offense with “West Coast” principles. That means every quarterback needs to be quick and decisive when throwing the football.

It’s a far cry from where the team was in years past when they looked for athletes to make big plays through the air instead of the right decision.

New York no longer needs athletes at the quarterback position to escape pressure if the pocket breaks down. Instead, the Jets would rather see their quarterback beat pressure with quick releases and diagnose where the pressure is coming from. That’s not just an Aaron Rodgers addition, that’s why the team brought in Hackett to be the offensive coordinator in the first place.

A level of maturity and advancement has been brought to the quarterback room for the first time in decades for the Jets and that means quarterbacks who are “one-read-and-run” type of players are no longer fit in the organization. It’s a level the team hasn’t had to be in for a very long time.

If anything, Streveler’s release is a clear reminder to Rodgers’ backups as well. Being able to win from the pocket is a fundamental key to the Jets in 2023. Moving around is all well and good, but being able to make every throw is paramount for this team. If Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle are unable to show that they can too win through the air, then the Jets won’t hesitate to find new backups to Rodgers that can.

New York is done being patient with their young quarterbacks to show they can develop their passing skills. Anything less than being able to win consistently from the pocket will not be tolerated.

Streveler may have been the obvious choice to be released, but it’s another clear sign that the Jets’ offense has different goals than finding a quarterback who can pick up first downs on the ground.

