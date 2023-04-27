Former St. John’s star Posh Alexander commits to Butler

Former St. John’s star Posh Alexander has found a new home after entering the transfer portal earlier this year.

Alexander announced his commitment to play at Butler next year after spending the last three seasons in Jamaica, Queens. The guard averaged 10 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games with St. John’s last season.

Alexander’s departure comes after St. John’s hired Rick Pitino as the school’s new men’s basketball coach and Pitino very bluntly said that there would be guys that shouldn’t play for him. Pitino had been upfront about his desire to bring in new players when he was first introduced to the New York media last month.

The Red Storm have already added several players including Nahiem Alleyne and Cruz Davis. And Pitino has been looking for a guard to fill the hole left by Alexander.

Niagara transfer Noah Thomasson visited St. John’s this week and USC transfer Tre White has received interest from the Johnnies, according to Jon Rothstein.

Pitino surely has some familiarity with the creative combo guard from Niagra having coached against them in the MAAC during Pitino’s time at Iona.

Thomasson has made it clear that his objective going into the final year of eligibility is to win. With Pitino at the helm and St. John’s looking to restore the luster of the program, Queens could be a good fit.

“I want everyone program to know if I go to your school, the goal is to win,” Thomasson told Rumble in the Garden. “I could care less about my accolades. I want to go somewhere where I can be a part of something and help a team win and get to the tournament.”