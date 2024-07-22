Giants QB Daniel Jones ‘should be ready to go’ for start of training camp

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants injured quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones’ runway to land the long-term starting role with the New York Giants in 2024 will be at its full length, after all.

The veteran quarterback said on Sunday that he “should be ready to go,” for the start of Big Blue’s training camp, which will see veteran players report on Tuesday and practices beginning on Wednesday.

“I feel good,” Jones said (h/t ESPN). “Ready to go. Ready to go for training camp and looking forward to next Wednesday.”

The 27-year-old was limited to just six games last season after a neck injury was followed up by a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He underwent surgery in November but was not cleared to participate in team practices back in May.

Now it appears that Jones has a clean bill of health and no restrictions for when camp ramps up, which will maximize his time with a new-look offense while his job remains very much on the line.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has remained adamant throughout the last six months that Jones will be the Giants’ starting quarterback come Week 1. However, he was very much present on the quarterback market during the offseason — most notably at the NFL Draft.

The reality is that Jones’ standing as New York’s No. 1 man under center for the foreseeable future is unknown, at best. In the limited time he played last season, he was ineffective, throwing for just 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions in the first year of a massive four-year, $160 million deal.

With a team option following the 2024 season, another down year from Jones will almost certainly result in the Giants parting ways and begin to look for a franchise quarterback — one that is truly Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s guy.

As a security blanket, they brought in veteran backup Drew Lock should the injury bug strike again. But Giants brass also did what they could — despite losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency — to re-stock the arsenal of offensive weapons, which severely lacked in recent years.

The Giants selected LSU standout wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick at the draft where he will. join a young core of pass-catchers that also feature Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and a high-upside tight-end prospect in Theo Johnson.

