Olympics 2024: Team USA men’s basketball takes care of South Sudan this time around, 103-86

With much more on the line Wednesday at the 2024 Olympics, Team USA basketball took care of business much more handily against South Sudan, winning 103-86 after escaping by one point as 40-point favorites two weeks ago.

The Americans continued their strong Olympic run thus far. Two-time gold medalist LeBron James had 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists, including eight first-quarter points to lead the charge early.

A South Sudan team making their debut in men’s basketball at the Olympics started sluggish, paving the way for the US to outscore them in the first quarter 26-14. South Sudan turned it over six times in the first quarter and shot just 31.6% from the field.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo would be a huge factor, especially in the second quarter. After a two-point first quarter, he would score 12 in the second, including two three-pointers, to lead all scorers at halftime. The US would head into the locker room up 55-36 and in full command of the game.

South Sudan would have a push of their own in the third quarter, outscoring the Americans 21-18 to trim the deficit to 16 going into the fourth quarter. The US bench would play a key role in keeping the third period close, led by guards Anthony Edwards and Derrick White. After three quarters, the U.S. bench had 53 of the team’s 73 points.

The US would hold onto its double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, winning by a margin of 17 to continue the strong Olympics run thus far. Edwards would put an exclamation mark on the victory with a slam dunk and three-pointer in the final 20 seconds.

The US out-assisted South Sudan 29-17 in the victory. After recording a triple-double in the exhibition matchup against the US, Carlik Jones struggled to get going in this one. He shot just 8-of-19, finishing with 18 points and seven assists.

JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets had a minimal impact, too, finishing with just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting while 29-year-old guard Marial Shayok, who had 24 points with six three-pointers made in the exhibition game, had just 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Noticeably, Jayson Tatum started this game for Team USA after not playing in the team’s 110-84 win against Serbia. Head coach Steve Kerr said “he felt like an idiot” for not playing Tatum. The 2024 NBA champion compiled four points to go along with five rebounds in a complementary role.

Tyrese Haliburton also got his first Olympic minutes. The Indiana Pacer contributed six points and an assist. Kevin Durant, the all-time scoring leader for the U.S. men’s basketball team at the Olympics, continued his strong play with 14 points, including two three-pointers.

Joel Embiid did not play for Team USA. The 2023 NBA MVP has had a long injury history, so it is of little surprise that coach Kerr didn’t play him in a game they seemingly did not need him for. It will be fascinating to watch if Embiid, with his huge size, plays more as the Olympics go on.

For South Sudan, Bul Kuol and Nuni Omot somewhat surprisingly led the way. With a combined seven three-pointers made and 40 points, they were the anchors that helped keep this game at least relatively close throughout.

The US bench truly shined in this one. Edwards, Durant, Adebayo, and White combined for a whopping 55 points, more than the starters had combined.

Speaking of the first unit, their output was minimal, finishing with just 37 points combined. Stephen Curry had just three points and went 0-of-6 from three-point range. Expect the starters to do more as the US moves on through the Olympics.

The US men’s basketball team has looked dominant thus far at the Olympics as they search for their fifth consecutive gold medal. It will be fun to see if any country can give this star-studded roster a real challenge.

