Giants defensive coordinator search: 6 early options that are available

The New York Giants’ Wink Martindale era ended in an expletive-laden implosion after the relationship between the defensive coordinator and head coach Brian Daboll disintegrated through a 6-11 2023 season.

The Giants are now in the midst of a significant coaching-staff overhaul having let go of numerous members that were fixtures of the 2023 sideline, including offensive-line coach Bobby Johnson, special teams coach Thomas McGaughey, and the Wilkins brothers — Martindale’s right-hand coaches on defense that ultimately led to the 60-year-old defensive coordinator reportedly telling Daboll, “f—k you,” as he stormed out of the team’s facilities, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Now with Martindale not returning after a roller-coaster of “will he or won’t he?” Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have even more work to do this offseason, which includes addressing the future of Saquon Barkley, deciding on Daniel Jones’ legitimacy as a starting quarterback that could include drafting a passer with the No. 6 pick this spring, and building an offensive line that was one of the worst units in NFL history.

Here are some early candidates who could take over the defense after Martindale’s departure:

2024 New York Giants defensive coordinator candidates

Andre Patterson

Patterson is the Giants’ defensive-line coach who is one of two in-house options that could potentially be promoted to coordinator.

The 63-year-old was a co-defensive coordinator for two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings under Mike Zimmer from 2020-2021, though that unit didn’t boast the best numbers. They ranked 27th and 30th in total yards allowed during his two seasons at the position as well as placing 29th and 24th in points allowed.

He has done well with his defensive line in New York, though, helping Dexter Lawrence develop into one of the top tackles in the league while nurturing Kayvon Thibodeaux toward a career-best 11.5 sacks in just his second pro season this year.

Jerome Henderson

New York’s defensive-backs coach has never held a defensive coordinator job but is in good standing within the organization, similar to Patterson.

This season, the Giants’ 18 interceptions were tied for third-most in the NFL while their 21 passing touchdowns allowed was tied for 10th-fewest.

Familiarity could be important for Schoen and Daboll, who could be looking to hold on to a shred of it as the coaching staff and potentially the defensive scheme could change.

Leslie Frazier

Perhaps the most qualified candidate available, Frazier spent six seasons in Buffalo where he worked under both Schoen and Daboll as defensive coordinator.

After losing his job with the Bills after the 2022 season, the 64-year-old visited and worked with the Giants during the offseason as he searched for a head-coaching gig — a position he held with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2013. He’s interviewing for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head-coaching job, which includes college football national champion Jim Harbaugh, who could make the jump from Michigan back to the pros.

Frazier has spent 14 years as a defensive coordinator with the Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bills.

Matt Patricia

Considering how the Philadelphia Eagles had been nosediving from NFC elite to dumpster fire over the final five weeks of the regular season, Patricia — a defensive assistant — could be on the open market considering how his defense played down the stretch and if a better offer comes along.

A Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, it was with the AFC East side that he worked with Daboll.

Eric Washington

This could be another member of the Bills who worked alongside Schoen and Daboll lured away by the opportunity of something more with the Giants.

Washington, who was a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers under Ron Rivera, is the assistant head coach and defensive line coach in Buffalo. However, he doesn’t have play-calling responsibilities, which is a feature of the job that would be worth moving for.

DeMarcus Covington

At 34 years old, Covington is the up-and-coming youngster that many expect to make the jump toward a defensive coordinator job soon having already interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals’ job last year.

He’s spent the last seven years with the Patriots, including the previous four as the defensive line coach.

