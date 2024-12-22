An imperfect ten: Giants skid hits double-digits in blowout loss to Falcons

Drew Lock of the New York Giants throws an interception as he is pressured by Kaden Elliss #55 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

The Giants freefall got worse Sunday down in Atlanta when they were blown out yet again by the Falcons in a pitiful effort, 34-6 — their 10th straight defeat.

There seems to be no end to the abyss for the 2024 Giants, who dropped to 2-13 on the season and continue on a pace to have the worst Big Blue season in more than 50 years, when they went 2-14 in 1974.

Despite Tyrone Tracy’s first career receiving touchdown on the first drive of the game and a successful point-after, those seven points were the only ones the Giants could muster — as the Falcons would go on to score 34 unanswered points thereafter.

Drew Lock got the start at quarterback for the Giants, and struggled throughout much of the game. Lock attempted 39 passes in the contest, completing 22 of them for 210 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. However, both of Lock’s interceptions resulted in pick-sixes — one to Jesse Bates and the other to Matthew Judon.

The big story entering the game was the Falcons’ quarterback change. The team went from veteran Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons signed to a four-year 180 million dollar contract this offseason, to Michael Penix, whom the team controversially drafted seventh overall in this past spring’s draft. After a strong start to the season, Cousins struggled, throwing nine interceptions to only one touchdown across his last five games.

Facing a woeful Giants game, the Falcons felt it was the perfect time to ease in their rookie, who finished the game completing 18 of his 27 passes for 202 yards with one interception. White Penix was unable to throw for his first career touchdown, he spread the ball out, connecting with seven different passcatchers, and moved the ball down the field where his running backs were able to punch it in.

On the ground, Bijan Robinson shined, rushing for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While Falcons kicker Riley Patterson made two of his three field goals.

In total, the Giants recorded 234 total yards of offense, while the Falcons recorded 329.

The Giants, who lost for the 10th straight time, will take on the Colts next Sunday in their quest to end their 10-game slide. The biggest question surrounding the Giants in their final games will be the status of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, as if the Giants lose their final two games, changes could be over the horizon for big blue.