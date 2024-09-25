Giants look for 2nd-straight win with rival Cowboys visiting on Thursday night

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) and defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (94) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrate after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (not pictured) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Following an upset 21-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, the New York Giants (1-2) will hope to pull back to .500 on the season when the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) travel into MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET).

The Giants enter Week 4 fresh off of their most complete performance of the season, in which both the offense and defense made winning plays in what ended up being their first victory of the season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the instant impact that rookie sensation Malik Nabers has enjoyed is impossible to ignore. Through his first three career NFL games, Nabers has 23 receptions, which ranks second in the league, 271 yards, which ranks fifth in the league, and three touchdowns, which is tied for the league lead.

Nabers will need to shine in order for the Giants to have a chance against the Cowboys, a team that quarterback Daniel Jones has a 1-12 record against in his career.

But Jones, despite his rough past against the Cowboys, is ready to take on the division rival head-on.

“I think we beat them a few years ago,” Jones said. “But all these games are different, I think we’ll be prepared and ready to go. We don’t like losing to anybody, especially in a divisional game. We understand what this game means, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Although the Cowboys have struggled this season, one aspect of their game that hasn’t is their passing offense. Dak Prescott, fresh off a new extension, has thrown for 857 yards through his first three games in the season, which is the most in the league.

The defensive line for the Giants, led by Dexter Lawrence, will lead the rush to the quarterback. Lawrence is coming off a week in which he had two sacks, and going against rookie center Cooper Beebe, Lawrence will have an opportunity to get to Prescott.

“He’s a big dude,” Lawrence said when discussing Prescott. “He can run. He likes to sit in the pocket, but when he evades, he’s also dynamic throwing the ball down the field. We just got to make sure we keep him in the pocket and bring him down.”

The Giants are six-point underdogs in the game against the Cowboys, which will be televised on Amazon Prime.

