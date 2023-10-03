Giants’ maddening start already has 2023 season teetering on brink

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Albert Einstein said it best: Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

The Giants are bordering on insanity.

Finding new lows to reach, New York was dominated by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in a 24-3 loss where Daniel Jones was sacked 10 times (and wide receiver Parris Campbell was sacked once for a grand total of 11).

The offensive line is undoubtedly the worst in football, especially with left tackle Andrew Thomas on the shelf with a hamstring injury. In two home games this season, they’ve allowed 18 sacks while giving Jones virtually zero time to work with. But the Giants’ quarterback is not home free in all of this, either.

There has been a significant regression in Jones’ game compared to his first year under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022. He already has thrown six interceptions in four games this season — he threw five all of last year — compared to just two touchdowns. Two picks came in Monday night’s loss, including a back-breaking 97-yard pick-six in the third quarter, to go with a lost fumble.

Pair that with six penalties on the special-teams unit and the Giants’ defense has been left with no chance to keep games competitive as they fell to 1-3 on the season — and it’s only going to get worse.

The Giants head to Miami to face the 3-1 Dolphins, who are licking their wounds from a 48-20 beatdown by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 but are just two weeks removed from hanging 70 points on the lowly Denver Broncos. Then comes a Week 6 matchup against those very same Bills on Sunday night in Buffalo.

At this point, a 1-5 record seems like a lock for Big Blue.

Yet Daboll, who has sounded like a broken record this season by ending almost every answer to the media with some variation of, “We have to get better,” isn’t ready to make any big changes — or small ones, either.

When asked if he was considering making any changes to his roster or gameday staff, the second-year head coach flat-out said, “No.”

So if Thomas is unable to suit up for a fourth-consecutive game on Sunday afternoon in Miami, that means the Giants are going to go with the same offensive line that was not only non-competitive but embarrassing. If the sacks weren’t bad enough, second-year right tackle and the team’s No. 7 overall first-round pick last year, Evan Neal, was even seen blocking his own teammate, tight end Darren Waller, in a shambolic display.

Once a week I see videos like this from Evan Neal. He’s a bust. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/k9Z5Dpw9cB — Giants Today (@NYGToday) October 3, 2023

Guess what he said after the game?

“We take responsibility for those 11 sacks,” Neal said in Daboll-esque fashion. “We just have to play better.”

Tell us something we don’t know. Something has to change and it has to quickly. If not, the Giants are truly the NFL’s embodiment of Einstein’s Parable of Quantum Insanity.

