Giants’ Malik Nabers named as finalist for 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been named one of six finalists for the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

Drafted No. 6 overall out of LSU, Nabers ranked second among rookies with 109 receptions and 1,204 yards and fourth with seven touchdown receptions.

He recorded the second-most receptions by a rookie in NFL history, behind only Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who is also up for the award this year.

Bowers holds the rookie record for most receptions in a season with 112, which is the third-most receptions in a single season by a tight end.

Nabers also set a Giants franchise single-season record with his 109 catches, passing Steve Smith’s 107 from 2009. He did so in just 15 games, missing two with a concussion.

Of those 15 outings, he recorded five or more receptions 14 times, which set a new rookie NFL record.

The four other finalists for the award are Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Daniels led all qualified rookie quarterbacks with a 100.1 passer rating, a 69% completion percentage, 891 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. He ranked second with 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Also an LSU product, the former Heisman Trophy winner led the Commanders to their first playoff victory in 19 years on Sunday with their Wild Card win over the Buccaneers.

He beat a Buccaneers team that relied heavily on Irving, who led all rookies with 1,514 scrimmage yards, 1,122 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns.

In Denver, Nix was the only rookie passer to eclipse Daniels, throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also led all rookies with 376 completions. He became the first rookie quarterback with seven games having multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions.

While Nabers and Bowers stole most of the headlines regarding rookie pass catchers this season, Thomas had a big first year with the Jaguars. He posted 1,282 receiving yards on 87 receptions with 10 touchdowns. He became just the fourth rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

