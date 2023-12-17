Giants trounced by Saints 24-6 as 2023 season officially goes up in smoke

Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is helped up by center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants’ Cinderella story turned into a pumpkin in a blink in the Big Easy on Sunday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints made easy work of the Giants in Week 15 action behind 17 unanswered second-half points, coming away with a 24-6 victory at the Caesers Superdome, all but disintegrating Big Blue’s playoff hopes.

Entering Sunday just one game out of the final NFC Wild Card spot, the Giants (5-9) are now two games out with three games remaining — two of them coming against a Philadelphia Eagles squad that has dominated them in recent years.

DeVito and the Giants offense was a non-factor. After winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the undrafted rookie completed just 20-of-34 passes for 177 yards. After not being sacked once last week against the Green Bay Packers, he was taken down seven times by an overwhelming Saints defense.

The running game couldn’t provide much else. Saquon Barkley was held to just 14 yards on nine carries while DeVito added 36 of his own on the ground.

The Saints are still in the thick of the playoff picture at 7-7 in 2023. Quarterback Derek Carr, who shook off a shoulder injury suffered two years ago, passed for three touchdowns with X yards passing. New Orleans outgained the Giants 296-193 on the day.

New York had an early, slim lead after getting an opening-drive field goal — a 56-yarder from veteran Randy Bullock. It came at a cost, however, as the kicker pulled his hamstring on the ensuing kick-off and was out for the remainder of the day.

The Saints took a 7-3 lead with 29 seconds to go in the first quarter Carr hit receiver Keith Kirkwood for a seven-yard score.

Suddenly shorthanded, the Giants kicked a field goal as the second half expired when punter Jamie Gillan connected on a 40-yard field goal It came moments after DeVito was forced from the game due to concussion protocol after he took a hard fall following a hit from Isaac Yiadom while scrambling. Backup Tyrod Taylor, who was activated last week after recovering from a rib cage injury, took four snaps in relief.

On their opening drive of the second half, the Saints went up eight when Carr hit Juwan Johnson for a 23-yard touchdown. Following a field goal, they put the game out of sight when Carr connected with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham for a one-yard score with 10:47 to go in the fourth quarter.

