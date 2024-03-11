Quantcast
Giants sign Devin Singletary to 3-year deal after losing Saquon Barkley

Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills Giants
Devin SIngletary (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The New York Giants will try to fill the Saquon Barkley-sized void with Devin Singletary — Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll bringing on their former Buffalo Bills compatriot on Monday during the NFL’s legal tampering period. 

The 26-year-old arrives in New York on a three-year deal at $16.5 million but could be worth up to $19.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Singletary spent the 2023 season with the Houston Texans, rushing for 898 yards on 216 carries with four touchdowns. 

Brian Daboll Giants
Brian Daboll (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

He spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills where he was drafted by the Giants’ general manager, Schoen — then Buffalo’s assistant general manager — and performed within Daboll’s offense while he was the Bills’ coordinator. 

In 61 games with Buffalo, Singletary rushed for 3,151 yards with an additional 971 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns. 

He is an explosive back with an abundance of lateral agility to create a slashing, physical brand of running, but he will have sizable shoes to fill.

Saquon Barkley New York Giants
Saquon Barkley (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The Giants allowed Barkley to walk to their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, where he signed a three-year deal worth $37.75 million. In six seasons in New York, Barkley rushed for 5,211 yards with 35 touchdowns and two Pro Bowl selections.

His backup, Matt Breida, is also an unrestricted free agent, meaning Singletary will join a backfield that currently has Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray, who was drafted in the fifth round last season out of Oklahoma. 

For more on Devin Singletary and the Giants, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

