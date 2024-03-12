Giants sign Drew Lock, add career backup to QB room for 2024

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Giants have reportedly signed veteran backup quarterback Drew Lock on a one-year deal worth $5 million, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old provides another depth option in the Giants’ quarterback room for the 2024 season after Tyrod Taylor departed for the cross-stadium-rival Jets during the opening stages of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Lock spent the 2023 season backing up Geno Smith with the Seattle Seahawks where he appeared in four games (two starts). He completed 63.2% of his passes for 543 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

That’s par for the course when it comes to Lock’s career. Appearing in three seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021 before his sting with Seattle, his career completion percentage is 59.7% across 28 games with 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He was allowed to start for the Broncos in 2020 amidst quarterback uncertainties, but he went 4-9 as their go-to guy under center with a league-worst 15 interceptions.

General manager Joe Schoen has consistently implored that he has faith in starting quarterback Daniel Jones, but a difficult 2023 season that included legitimate struggles (two touchdowns to just six interceptions) in six games before going down with a season-ending torn ACL means that the Giants have to bring in as many QB options as possible.

Tommy DeVito is still under contract, though he is expected to be a third-string or practice-squad option in 2024. Schoen could also pursue a quarterback at the 2024 NFL Draft as a potential successor to Jones, whose contract contains a team opt-out at the end of the 2024 season should his struggles persist.

