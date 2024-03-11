Giants signing Jon Runyan Jr. to 3-year deal, O-Line reconstruction begins

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Moments after learning of Saquon Barkley’s departure for the midnight green pastures of Philadelphia, the Giants took their first step toward improving their offensive line by signing Jon Runyan Jr. on a three-year, $30 million deal.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Runyan’s deal provides $17 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old guard spent his first four professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he did not miss a single game.

He toughed his way through injury issues during his contract year in 2023, but received his lowest grade from Pro Football Focus, a 54.7, since his rookie year after allowing 22 pressures and two sacks. He also committed a career-high six penalties in 19 games, which included the regular season and playoffs. He ranked 41st amongst NFL guards who played at least 600 snaps last year.

But Runyan’s track record suggests that he can be a reliable pass protector when healthy. His pass-blocking efficiency ranked sixth last year and he holds a career mark of 98.1, per PFF.

That is a welcome addition for a Giants offensive line that allowed 85 sacks last season, which was the second-most quarterback takedowns in NFL history behind the 1986 Eagles (104). Keeping Daniel Jones on his feet is a priority for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as this is the quarterback’s last season before the organization could potentially exercise an opt-out in his contract.

Jones is coming off a torn ACL that limited his 2023 season to six games.

Runyan is the son of Jon Runyan, the former Eagles offensive lineman who had famous battles with Giants Hall-of-Famer, Michael Strahan.

