Giants’ Tommy DeVito to start selling chicken cutlets after filing for 2 trademarks

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) reacts before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is striking the proverbial iron while it is hot — and while he is at what could be his zenith of football fame.

The 25-year-old undrafted rookie quarterback turned Italian-American icon has filed for two trademarks, Tommy Cutlets and the Passing Paisano, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Per Rovell, the Tommy Cutlets trademark — which follows suit with his nickname — will be used to sell his chicken cutlets, pasta, and pizza sauces.

After injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, DeVito rose to prominence out of nowhere by leading the Giants to a three-game winning streak to temporarily rekindle lost playoff hopes that are now all but extinguished.

After defeating the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, DeVito orchestrated the game-winning drive in Week 14 on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

All the while, his signature celebration known as the “Italian hand,” when you pinch the fingers together and shake your hand at the wrist, has helped enhance his brand. So have his parents, who are as quintessential a pair of Italian-Americans from New Jersey as you can find without watching an episode of The Sopranos, and his agent, Sean Stellato, who dons a fedora and pinstriped suits on the sidelines.

