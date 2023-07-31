Giants Training Camp: 5 standouts from 1st week of impressive offensive showing

New York Giants’ Daniel Jones (8) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Has there been a more impressive start to training camp than what the New York Giants have shown in the first week?

Emboldened by the return of Saquon Barkley, Big Blue’s offense has found early success to start training camp, and has caught the eyes of many national pundits as they prepare for the second season under Brian Daboll.

Who has been a major standout so far in East Rutherford? We go through the list of Giants that have impressed early through the first week of camp.

Daniel Jones

Jones has been the clear and easy winner of camp to this point. His accuracy and decision-making are more precise. He’s playing with the kind of confidence that the Giants have been hoping for him to play. His connection with Darren Waller has been strong, but he hasn’t been afraid to spray the ball around either. Jones has been one of the big training camp winners after receiving a long-term contract extension this offseason.

If the Giants get this type of player in Jones, they could easily compete for the NFC crown, not just the division.

Darren Waller

Speaking of Waller, early sightings of the tight end have made him look like one of the best overall weapons the Giants have acquired in a very long time. Waller has attacked the middle of the field with ease throughout the first week and has seemingly already become Jones’ favorite offensive target. By him being here, it should lower pressure on Barkley’s touches, while providing more balance to the offense overall.

Early on, he’s been a phenomenal player in practice.

Jason Pinnock

When Julian Love left for Seattle, a massive hole was left at safety for the Giants. Jason Pinnock, the fifth-round pick from the Jets in 2021, has already made the most out of his new role with the defense. Pinnock made the play of camp to this point when he intercepted a Jones pass one-handed in red zone drills. It was a jaw-dropping play that has helped New York receive more confidence in their secondary going into the 2023 season.

If New York gets Pinnock to develop even further than he already is, the Giants’ defense could be a top-five unit this year.

Tre Hawkins

A rookie cornerback is making waves during Giants camp but it’s not their first-round pick. Sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins has been excellent to start camp and is already beginning to earn the trust of the defensive coaching staff. In fact, according to a report from Art Stapleton of USA Today, the Giants are already beginning to try new ways to utilize him with the first-team defense while employing Adoree Jackson to the slot.

Nothing has been made official, and until pads are put on for a long period, there really isn’t a major reason to expect him to guard CeeDee Lamb or AJ Brown this season. That being said, the early reports on New York’s 2023 draft class have been very positive and could end up being the building blocks for continued success.

Dexter Lawrence

The Giants may have been humiliated in Philadelphia to end the 2022 season, but there’s a reason the Eagles’ vaunted offensive line ran away from Dexter Lawrence in their win. New York’s defensive line dominated on Sunday and while the team has been without pads for the most part, their unit in general has looked very strong. Lawrence signed a long-term extension in the offseason and has already begun to show the part of a leader in the young group. Lawrence has made life difficult for New York’s interior offensive line and should be in line for another All-Pro season.

The Giants haven’t had a ton of success running the ball to this point in camp not because of offensive ineptitude, but because of a dominant interior group on the defensive side led by Lawrence.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com