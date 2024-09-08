Daniel Jones, Giants flop in Week 1 opener, thumped by Vikings 28-6

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball while being defended by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants’ opening audition of the 2024 season could not have been any larger of a flop.

In his first opportunity to prove that he could be the franchise’s quarterback of the future, Jones immediately proved the exact opposite, as he completed just 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards with no touchdowns and zero interceptions. At the same time, his Giants were blown out 28-6 by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

“I have to play better, and I know that,” Jones said. “I’m just focused on doing that.”

Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold put forth one of his best performances ever at his old home at MetLife Stadium, completing 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns — one of them coming to superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught four passes for 59 yards — and an interception.

Minnesota outgained the Giants 312-240, with running back Aaron Jones rushing for 94 yards in his team debut after moving within the NFC North division from the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Giants’ (0-1) only points came from the leg of kicker Graham Gano.

It was the sixth time since the start of last season that the Giants’ offense failed to score a touchdown despite attempting to rebuild their offensive line and provide more weapons for Jones.

New York allowed five sacks in the loss while running back Devin Singletary — the man who is supposed to replace Saquon Barkley — rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers hauled in five receptions for a game-high 66 yards.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to start,” head coach Brian Daboll, who is calling the offensive plays this season, said. “Disappointing game, a lot to clean up. That’s what we’ll do… I’m going to go back, watch the tape, and see what we can do better. Obviously, there’s a lot. Starts with me.”

The Giants defense provided an early boost, forcing a fumble on the Vikings’ first possession of the afternoon following a New York 3-and-out. An eight-yard completion to running back CJ Ham was jarred loose by rookie cornerback Dru Phillips and recovered by linebacker Bobby Okereke at the Minnesota 20-yard line.

Despite the short field, the Giants could only settle for a field goal when their drive stalled at the 5-yard line to take an early lead.

The Vikings answered with touchdowns on consecutive drives, the first coming on an Aaron Jones 3-yard rush where he bounced on the outside and went in untouched.

Following a Giants punt, Minnesota unleashed a 99-yard drive — its first since 2008 — sparked by a 44-yard completion from Darnold to Jefferson from the 10-yard line past midfield. Jefferson capped off the drive with a three-yard reception.

As New York’s defense offered little resistance — making its early turnover appear like a sham — Darnold started the game by completing each of his first 12 passes.

It was instantly apparent that the Giants’ offense would be out of sorts with Jones under center. Big Blue’s quarterback completed just eight of his first 16 passes for 55 yards in the first half while missing numerous simple throws.

The Vikings broke it open with their opening drive of the second half, going 70 yards on six plays to get back in the end zone and go up 21-3. Darnold hooked up with Jalen Nailor for a 21-yard score down the right sideline.

Following a rare stop from the Giants’ defense, Jones threw it all away on the very first play of the Giants’ possession from their 17-yard line. A quick bubble screen pass intended for Wan’Dale Robinson was intercepted by Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who was able to take a few steps into the neutral zone and snag the short pass before walking into the end zone untouched to increase New York’s deficit to 28-6 with 4:22 left in the third.

“Just trying to get the ball to Wan’Dale on the screen,” Jones said. “I’ll look at it, see if I can get it out quicker.”

Giants star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence coaxed an interception from Darnold late in the third quarter when he hit the quarterback’s arm, forcing the ball to pop straight up and into the arms of rookie linebacker Darius Muasau at midfield.

Jones drove the Giants down to the Vikings’ 11-yard line, but on a 4th-&-8, threw into triple coverage where his pass intended for Darius Slayton was intercepted by Harrison Smith.

Despite his struggles, Daboll said that there was no consideration in benching Jones.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com