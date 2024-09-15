Graham Gano injury: Giants K leaves after opening kick-off

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano suffered a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff of Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Gano was pursuing kick returner Austin Ekeler when he pulled up and appeared to grasp the back of his leg. Ekeler took the kick back all the way to the end zone, but the touchdown was wiped out due to a holding penalty.

He walked off the field under his own power by team trainers, but his frustration was clearly visible as he slammed his helmet down onto the bench.

While he did not go into the locker room immediately, the Giants said he was doubtful for the rest of the afternoon before officially ruling him out for the rest of the game late in the first quarter. Punter Jamie Gillan took over all kicking duties, which included a missed extra point after the Giants’ first touchdown of the season.

The 37-year-old Gano had accounted for all the Giants’ points this season as he hit both of his field-goal attempts during New York’s 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. He missed the last nine games of the 2023 season due to a leg injury that required surgery.

This is Gano’s fifth season with the Giants where he has made 102 of 116 field goal attempts.

