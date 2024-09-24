Giants facing prospect of shorthanded secondary against CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Quantcast
Cor'Dale Flott Giants Browns
Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs with the ball after a catch as New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (28) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Giants Week 3 victory over the Cleveland Browns provided what should have been a perfect stepping stone for a defense that found its footing, racking up eight sacks and holding its opposition to just 217 total yards in a 21-15 triumph. 

But Week 4 provides a quick turnaround for a primetime meeting with a Dallas Cowboys team that has been playing the role of the boogeyman of late for these Giants. 

The Cowboys have won each of the last six meetings against Big Blue, including an overwhelmingly dominant 2023 that featured a 40-0 beatdown on opening night — also in primetime — followed by a 49-17 drubbing two months later. 

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has ripped apart the Giants’ secondary in the process, averaging 90.3 yards across his eight games against them. 

The slot receiver could be in line to have an even bigger game come Thursday night as the Giants’ secondary has been bitten by the injury bug — specifically their slot corners. New York’s top three options at the position are dealing with knocks with Nick McCloud (knee), Adoree’ Jackson (calf), and Dru Phillips (calf) all showing up on the injury report.

“It’d be a challenge, regardless,” safety Jason Pinnock, who had three sacks against the Browns, said. “But our personnel, we believe in all of our depth, really.”

CeeDee Lamb Cowboys
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

However, the personnel is remarkably thin to guard Lamb if McCloud, Jackson, and Phillips don’t progress well enough in the next couple of days. 

No. 1 cornerback Deonte Banks, often assigned to the opposition’s top receiver, has only spent 4.1% of his snaps in the slot. It makes Cor’Dale Flott the logical option, considering he is better equipped to move inside to the slot, but he struggled against Cleveland, allowing six receptions on six targets. 

That would leave Tre Hawkins III, who has not taken a defensive snap this season, or undrafted rookie Art Green to play on the outside opposite of Banks. 

“Honestly, we stressed that, being young, in the offseason understanding, going into the year, that we would be young and that everybody has to be ready,” Pinnock said. “That’s just what it is. It’s a violent, fast, physical game. We’re always ready. Next man up mentality. Not too worried.”

